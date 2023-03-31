Did you know in the first half of 2022, there were 236.1 million ransomware attacks worldwide? The attacks are increasing everywhere as hackers adopt highly deceiving methods to attack systems.

The highly protective data storage RAID systems are also prone to this attack. So, if you encounter such a situation, it’s important to ensure recovery from ransomware attack proactively. The article narrows down all these steps you can take as soon as your RAID system encounters ransomware attacks.

Recovering from a Ransomware Attack on Your RAID System

Here are all the steps from identifying to recovering from a ransomware attack on your RAID system.

Identifying Ransomware Attacks

The ransomware generators and hackers send malicious files or links to the systems. Although these links and files look normal, they contain ransomware. When a user clicks on these malicious sources, it blocks access to files or encrypts files until the user pays the asked ransom; that is money.

Initially, these attacks were popular among businesses, companies, and organizations. But new techniques target individuals, and your highly protected RAID systems can be its target. Therefore, you must know the cybersecurity threats users should prepare for in 2023 to stay updated.

Initiating RAID Recovery

The RAID (redundant array of independent disks) stores a single data in different places on multiple hard disks or solid-state drives (SSDs). It helps you to retrieve the data in case the drive fails. There are various levels of RAID used for different purposes. However, this system can be attacked by ransomware.

A malware infection like ransomware attacks the RAID system and the sensitive information it holds. To retrieve your data, a user must reconstruct or rebuild the RAID configuration. But it’s tough for non-technical people to do so. As a result, to recover RAID data quickly, you can opt for professional services.

How to Recover from a Ransomware Attack on Your RAID System

Here are a few steps you can take as soon as you identify a ransomware attack:

Scan the RAID: The first step is to scan the RAID drive. Then, you can scan the drive and find the lost data and restore it.

Search the Files: You can search the files with the filename or extension. If you find the files, you can restore them.

Go to Experts: If your system and RAID are compromised after a ransomware attack, it is best to call the experts. The professionals will rebuild the configuration and help to restore data in all types of RAID.

Therefore, it’s important to isolate the drive, not to deal with attackers and inform the authorities. After that, hire a team of professionals to retrieve your RAID data. Also, you must avoid overwriting data and try DIY methods or other things. Your data is important, so you must seek experts’ help for data recovery in case of ransom attacks.

Also, preventing RAID by following the tips you need to stay cyber-safe is important. You must update your software patches and bring in strong virus scanners. Also, confirm their source before clicking on unknown sources. Proper knowledge of ransomware attacks, their origins, new techniques, etc., can greatly help you. So, stay aware and cautious and update your system to fight viruses at entry points.

Bottom Line

Recovering from a ransomware attack on your RAID system only succeeds if you stay vigilant and take counter steps. So, isolate the system and don’t try things you are unsure of. The best approach is to call third-party recovery solutions to retrieve your valuable data. This will help you restore your important information effortlessly.

Image Credit: FLY:D





