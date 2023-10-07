Canva adds the power of AI with Magic Studio

Canva, the popular online design platform, has recently introduced Magic Studio, an AI-powered design tool. This innovative suite of tools is designed to streamline the design process, consolidating various AI tools into one platform. This eliminates the need for users to switch between different software, making the design process more efficient and user-friendly. The suite is designed for a wide range of users, from individuals to large organizations, and is intended to be accessible even for those without complex design skills.

Canva Magic Design

One of the key features of Magic Studio is Magic Design. This tool turns written prompts into designs, simplifying the design process and making it more intuitive. For those working with video, Magic Design for Video is a game-changer. This feature creates professional videos from uploaded media, eliminating the need for complex video editing software.

Another standout feature of Magic Studio is Magic Switch. This tool transforms designs into different formats and languages at the click of a button, making it easier than ever to adapt designs for different audiences and platforms. This feature is particularly useful for businesses operating in multiple markets, as it allows for quick and easy localization of content.

Canva Magic Studio

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of AI art generation :

Canva AI features

Magic Studio also includes a range of AI-powered image editing tools. These include Magic Grab, Magic Expand, and Magic Morph, which allow users to edit and customise images and text. These tools make it easy to tailor designs to specific needs, whether that’s resizing an image, changing the layout of a design, or morphing text into different shapes.

For those looking to make more complex edits, Magic Edit is a powerful tool. This feature allows users to make complex edits to images using a written prompt, making it easier than ever to achieve the desired result. In addition to these design tools, Magic Studio also includes Magic Media and Magic Animate. Magic Media generates visual assets from text prompts or existing images, while Magic Animate adds animations and transitions to designs. These features add a new level of dynamism to designs, helping to create engaging and visually appealing content.

For those in need of writing assistance, Magic Write is a valuable tool. This AI-powered writing assistant has been updated with a brand voice feature that checks writing against a brand’s distinct tone. This ensures consistency across all content, helping to strengthen brand identity.

Marketplace and safety

Canva’s app marketplace also offers a library of AI apps from partners like Google and OpenAI. These apps can be integrated into the design process, providing additional tools and resources to enhance designs. In terms of safety, privacy, and security, Canva has introduced Canva Shield. This collection of controls is designed to protect users and their data, providing peace of mind when using the platform.

Privacy

Finally, Canva has given users the option to allow the platform to learn from their content to improve its AI technology. This feature is not used by default, but users can opt into it if they wish. This allows Canva to continually improve its AI tools, ensuring they remain at the cutting edge of design technology.

The introduction of Magic Studio by Canva represents a significant advancement in the field of design. By harnessing the power of AI, Canva is making the design process more efficient, intuitive, and accessible, opening up new possibilities for individuals, teams, businesses and organizations.

Images Credit : Canva



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals