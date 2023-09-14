If you feel that your prompt writing could do with a little help you might be interested in a free tool that allows you to master prompt writing for AI art generators such as Midjourney, Leonardo AI and others. A Canadian developer has embarked on a creative journey to explore the potential of AI tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney. Creating an AI art prompt generation project, centered around a tool called G-Prompter, specifically designed to provide a platform that showcases the capabilities of AI technology.

The concept behind G-Prompter is simple it’s a free tool that allows users to train their own prompts based on their favorite prompts that have yielded good results. The tool uses the GPT API to create a new prompt generator, using the prompts provided by the user as inspiration to generate new prompts. The video demonstrates how to use G-Prompter with Leonardo, an AI art generation tool.

Master AI art generation prompt writing using G-Prompter

Users can select the type of art they want to generate, be it photography, traditional art, digital art, or a combination of all. They can also choose the main styles they want to consider for training, and the secondary styles they want to consider for training. Users then enter existing prompts that have given good results to train the prompter. The tool can generate a detailed prompt based on a simple idea entered by the user.

To illustrate the functionality and application of G-Prompter, Matt Wolfe has recorded a video tutorial, showcasing G-Prompter’s usage alongside the Leonardo AI art creation utility. G-Prompter can produce prompts tailored for a specific style of art such as vector art. From straightforward ideas to intricate concepts for specific art styles, G-Prompter can put your thoughts into words.

This project is a free creative project that is almost ready for global usage. Although it is not yet fully complete, it is at a beta test stage and ready for users to explore. The developer of G-Prompter hopes that this project will inspire others to explore the possibilities of AI and to use it to create something amazing. Users are presented with an array of options for the kind of art they wish to generate which ranges from photography and traditional art to digital art, or even a blend of all three. Further customization involves choosing the primary and secondary styles that the user intends to incorporate during the training phase.

G-Prompter is an innovative, complimentary tool designed for users to cultivate their distinct prompts drawn from their preferred ones that have demonstrated effectiveness. This utility capitalizes on the GPT API to forge a brand-new prompt generator, which uses the prompts furnished by the user as the underpinning for crafting original prompts. What’s more, this handy tool possesses the aptitude to generate a comprehensive prompt from a simple idea initiated by the user, allowing for enhanced creativity and invention.

An essential aspect of G-Prompter’s design is its respect for user privacy and data security. The tool is engineered in such a way that it doesn’t retain any data or prompts fabricated by the user on its servers. Instead, all such information is safely stored on the local system of the user, ensuring total control and privacy over one’s creative output while eliminating concerns about unwanted data leakage or unauthorized access.

G-Prompter is a platform that not only showcases the capabilities of AI technology but also serves as a learning ground for those interested in AI. With its ability to generate prompts for AI image generation tools, G-Prompter is a valuable resource for anyone interested in the field of AI and art generation.

