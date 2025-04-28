Building a Custom Touchscreen Desk Controller



Have you ever wished your workspace could adapt to you, rather than the other way around? Picture this: instead of fumbling with clunky buttons to adjust your standing desk or manage your workspace lighting, you glide your fingers across a sleek touchscreen interface that does it all. With the power of an ESP32 microcontroller, a Nextion TFT touchscreen display, and ESPHome firmware, you can turn this vision into reality. This isn’t just a tech project—it’s a chance to reimagine how you interact with your workspace, blending functionality with modern design. Whether you’re a seasoned DIY enthusiast or just dipping your toes into smart home tech, this guide will show you how to create a customizable desk controller that’s as intuitive as it is innovative.

In this project tutorial, Mark Watt Tech takes you through how to transform your standing desk into a smart, connected hub that not only adjusts height with precision but also integrates seamlessly with Home Assistant to control lights, fans, and more. From designing a personalized touchscreen interface to assembling hardware and flashing firmware, every step is tailored to help you build a solution that fits your unique needs. Along the way, you’ll explore the scalability of this project, discovering how it can grow with your workspace and tech ambitions. By the end, you’ll have more than just a desk controller—you’ll have a tool that enhances productivity, organization, and creativity in your daily routine.

DIY Smart Desk Controller

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Transform your standing desk with a customizable touchscreen controller using an ESP32 microcontroller, Nextion TFT display, and ESPHome firmware.

Gain precise control over desk height, presets, and integrate with Home Assistant for managing lights, fans, and other smart devices.

Personalize the touchscreen interface and expand functionality with scalable features like additional devices or automation routines.

Assemble the hardware easily with optional 3D-printed enclosures for a polished and durable finish.

Future enhancements include adding sensors, audio feedback, custom PCBs, and refining the user interface for advanced usability.

This project transforms your standing desk into a smart, connected device, offering a range of benefits that go beyond simple desk adjustments. By replacing traditional buttons with a touchscreen, you gain:

Precise control: Adjust desk height and presets with accuracy and ease.

Adjust desk height and presets with accuracy and ease. Smart home integration: Manage lights, fans, and other devices through Home Assistant.

Manage lights, fans, and other devices through Home Assistant. Customizable interface: Tailor the touchscreen layout to match your preferences and workflow.

Tailor the touchscreen layout to match your preferences and workflow. Scalability: Expand the system with additional features or devices as your needs evolve.

Whether you’re looking to streamline your workspace or explore smart home technology, this project offers a practical and engaging solution that bridges the gap between functionality and innovation.

What You’ll Need

Before diving into the assembly process, gather the following components to ensure a smooth setup:

ESP32 microcontroller: The central processing unit for your desk controller.

The central processing unit for your desk controller. Nextion TFT touchscreen display: A 3.2-inch model is recommended for optimal usability, though other sizes are compatible.

A 3.2-inch model is recommended for optimal usability, though other sizes are compatible. Connectivity hardware: Includes a micro USB cable, DuPont wires, and a USB serial adapter (e.g., FT232) for programming and connections.

Includes a micro USB cable, DuPont wires, and a USB serial adapter (e.g., FT232) for programming and connections. Optional: A 3D printer to create a custom enclosure for a polished finish.

A 3D printer to create a custom enclosure for a polished finish. Optional: An Ethernet pinout board and SD card for additional functionality and storage.

These components form the foundation of your project, making sure compatibility and ease of assembly.

Build Your Own Touchscreen Desk Controller

Here are more detailed guides and articles that you may find helpful on ESP32 microcontroller.

Step 1: Setting Up the Software

The software setup is the backbone of your desk controller, allowing communication between hardware components and Home Assistant. Follow these steps to get started:

1. Design the Touchscreen Interface:

Use the Nextion Editor to create a custom layout for your touchscreen. Add buttons, sliders, and other controls that align with your workspace needs. This software allows you to design an intuitive and visually appealing interface that complements your desk setup.

2. Install Home Assistant and ESPHome:

– Home Assistant serves as the central hub for managing all your smart devices, including the desk controller.

– ESPHome is used to flash firmware onto the ESP32 microcontroller, allowing seamless communication between the touchscreen, ESP32, and Home Assistant.

3. Flash the Firmware:

Transfer the firmware to the ESP32 and Nextion display using an SD card or USB adapter. This step ensures that the hardware and software components work in harmony, providing a smooth user experience.

Step 2: Assembling the Hardware

Once the software is configured, it’s time to assemble the hardware components. Follow these steps for a straightforward setup:

1. Connect the Components:

Use DuPont wires to link the ESP32 microcontroller to the Nextion TFT display. For a solder-free setup, consider using an Ethernet pinout board to simplify the connections.

2. Optional Enclosure:

To protect your hardware and enhance the overall aesthetic, design and 3D print a custom enclosure. This step not only adds durability but also ensures your desk controller blends seamlessly with your workspace.

Step 3: Customizing Your Desk Controller

One of the standout features of this project is its flexibility. You can customize the desk controller to suit your specific needs and preferences. Here are some ways to personalize your setup:

Add buttons for specific actions, such as adjusting desk height, toggling lights, or activating fans.

Set desk height limits to prevent overextension and ensure safe operation.

Rename devices and configure Home Assistant entities for better organization and usability.

This level of customization ensures that your desk controller adapts perfectly to your unique workspace requirements.

Step 4: Integrating with Home Assistant

With the hardware and software in place, the final step is to integrate your desk controller with Home Assistant. This integration unlocks a wide range of functionalities, including:

Centralized control of connected devices, such as lights, fans, and desk height adjustments.

Automated routines, like lowering the desk when you leave the room or adjusting lighting based on time of day.

Notifications for specific actions, such as reminders to stand or alerts for height adjustments.

By integrating with Home Assistant, your desk controller becomes a seamless part of your smart home ecosystem, enhancing both convenience and efficiency.

Looking Ahead: Future Enhancements

This project is designed with scalability in mind, allowing you to expand its capabilities over time. Here are some ideas for future enhancements:

Incorporating speakers for audio feedback or notifications.

Adding sensors, such as proximity or temperature, to enable advanced automation features.

Developing custom PCBs to create a more compact and streamlined design.

Refining the user interface for improved usability and aesthetics.

These upgrades will ensure that your desk controller remains a valuable and versatile tool in your workspace, adapting to your evolving needs and preferences.

Media Credit: Mark Watt Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals