ESP32-M1 Reach Out a compact, open, and richly-featured ESP32-M1 dev board

Soon to be launched via the Crowd Supply website is the new ESP32-M1 Reach Out development board. Specifically designed to help hobbyists, makers, developers, and engineers develop robust communication systems using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocols even at a distance.

“The small form factor and methodical design of the ESP32-M1 features 17 GPIOS, 3 different voltage outputs, a USB bridge, digital external interfaces, external antenna connectors, and a high-power radio front-end for Wi-Fi. The board-to-board Wi-Fi line-of-sight range can be more than 1.2 km using 802.11b, while typical Wi-Fi range is closer to 200-400 m. This range is possible because of suitable parts selection, RF design optimization, tuning, and matching. The range can even be extended further if the radio behaves as a repeater.”

Reach Out features an ESP32 SoC with microcontroller and RF in a single package. Using the popular and well-documented ESP32 chipset makes getting going with long-range RF is as simple as can be.

Reach offers a great solution for implementing remote monitoring and sensing, drone radios, long-range video streaming, security measures, mesh networking, etc.

Source : Crowd Supply

