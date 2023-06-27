Arduino Uno UNO R4 microcontroller officially launches

If like us you have been patiently waiting for the official launch of the new Arduino Uno UNO R4 microcontroller, you’ll be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase directly from the official online Arduino Store. The new Uno UNO R4 represents the fourth iteration of the beloved UNO, a cornerstone of the DIY and maker movement that began with a simple 8-bit microcontroller over a decade ago. The UNO R4 is available in two different versions. For full specifications follow the links below.

The UNO R4 introduces a faster 32-bit Arm Cortex-M4, providing a 16-fold increase in memory and more connectors and connectivity options than ever before. This new model comes in two variants: the UNO R4 Minima and the UNO R4 WiFi.

Both variants maintain the same form factor and 5V operating voltage as previous UNO models, but offer significantly more computational power, memory, and speed, thanks to the RA4M1 microcontroller by Renesas. Specifically, the UNO R4 features a 16x increase in memory and 3x the clock speed of its predecessors, enabling more precise calculations and the ability to handle more complex and sophisticated projects.

Among the new built-in peripherals are a 12-bit DAC, CAN BUS, OP AMP, and SWD port. It also includes a USB-C connector and an HID device feature, which makes interactive projects much more engaging by allowing users to create interfaces with minimal effort.

The UNO R4 Minima is a top pick for first-time makers due to its combination of powerful technology and affordable price. The UNO R4 WiFi, on the other hand, offers additional features for those requiring more specific capabilities. This variant is designed for all users, from beginners to experts, and includes an ESP32-S3 coprocessor for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity.

This allows the RA4M1 microcontroller to focus on other tasks. Additional features of the UNO R4 WiFi include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Cloud-compatibility, a 12×8 LED matrix, a Qwiic connector for quick prototyping, and a built-in mechanism that detects and prevents operations that might cause crashes.

“The world’s most popular development board massively scales performance with new 32-bit versions: the UNO R4 Minima and WiFi. Arduino UNO Minima means technology accessible to everyone offering more computational power, memory and speed in the familiar form factor of the UNO at 5V operating voltage at an affordable price. You can easily upgrade projects made with the UNO R3 or the Leonardo.

UNO R4 WiFi means the same industry-standard form factor at 5V operating voltage, but with the enhanced performance of a RA4M1 32-bit microcontroller by Renesas with ESP32-S3-MINI coprocessor as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, a 12 x 8 LED matrix, and a Qwiic connector.”

Arduino Co-founder, Massimo Banzi, expressed how the Arduino ecosystem has evolved over the last two decades, thanks to the powerful idea of open source and the exceptional community of 30+ million makers. He added that every new hardware product and software solution has expanded the ecosystem, and the UNO R4 takes it and the community to a new dimension of performance.

Those starting their Arduino journey are encouraged to begin with the release of the UNO R4. For existing UNO fans, the UNO R4 enables the porting of existing shields and projects to a new level, and selected contributors are already aiding in updating UNO R3 libraries.

