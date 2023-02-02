Arduino celebrates its 10th birthday this year

This year the Arduino team and platform will be celebrating their 10th birthday and has come a long way over the last 10 years after first being started at the Interaction Design Institute Ivrea (IDII) in Ivrea, Italy. At that time, the students used a BASIC Stamp microcontroller at a cost of $50.

Hernando Barragán created the development platform Wiring in 2003, as a Master’s thesis project at IDII, under the supervision of Massimo Banzi and Casey Reas. The name Arduino comes from a bar in Ivrea, Italy, where some of the project’s founders used to meet. The bar was named after Arduin of Ivrea, who was the margrave of the March of Ivrea and King of Italy from 1002 to 1014.

Arduino 10th birthday

Arduino board designs use a variety of microprocessors and controllers. The boards are equipped with sets of digital and analog input/output (I/O) pins that may be interfaced to various expansion boards (‘shields’) or breadboards (for prototyping) and other circuits. For a full list of the complete catalogue of current Arduino microcontrollers available to purchase jump over to the official Arduino online store.

Every year, Arduino Day is an important moment for us to share with you some very cool projects and products we have cooking. Stay tuned for the exciting announcements we have in store for 2023! The celebrations are also a great chance to look at the bigger picture and reflect on what’s next in the tech field and beyond. We are putting the finishing touches on the program, but can already say your colleagues across the company will be sure to cover this year’s hot topics with a series of insightful talks.

As per tradition, we will feature a selection of projects by Arduino users and fans. Don’t miss the opportunity to submit yours for the Arduino Day Community Challenge. Choose the project idea you want and pitch it here. The Arduino team will pick 10 winners among the most creative and innovative ideas, awarding them an Arduino Day Box full of our favorite boards, kits and goodies – a total value of €250 EUR/$280 USD!”

