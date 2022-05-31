Arduino User Groups in-person maker meetups are now back

Makers and Arduino enthusiasts missing in person make and meetups will be pleased to know that the official Arduino team have now announced the return of in-person maker meetups. The return of Arduino User Groups (AUG) was announced during the Arduino Week and now the team has confirmed the return to in-person maker meetups explaining more about what they have planned for the future.

Arduino User Groups

“We’ve got some very ambitious plans for Arduino User Groups, so let’s take a look at what’s happening right now, and what’s coming soon to your maker-hood. What Are AUGs? Let’s make this quick, as you probably have a pretty good idea already.

Arduino User Groups are in-person gatherings of makers who use, love and engage with Arduino’s products, services, software and online communities. They can be a part of your existing makerspace, club or hackerspace. Or it can be entirely dedicated to the world of Arduino. That’s totally up to the organizers.

It’s an extension of our huge online community into the meat space. It’s somewhere people can learn, share and teach others all about Arduino, IoT projects, electronics and more. And Arduino will be there to support AUGs every step of the way. Most importantly, AUGs are there to represent and spread the open source philosophy upon which Arduino was founded. It’s all about sharing, learning and community.

Head on over to the AUG web page. There, you can find a map and directory of the existing, official groups. We’re currently building it into somewhere you can contact the organizers and find out how you can get involved. As this is a newly relaunched program, the number of AUGs is only just growing. So it’s possible there isn’t one in your immediate locale yet. But the exciting news is that you can also start your own brand new AUG.”

Source : AB

