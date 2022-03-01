Arduino documentation open source to the community

The official Arduino development team have announced this week that they have open sourced the official Arduino documentation making it available for the community to make contributions. The Arduino team are not just looking for simple corrections are edits and are open to accepting tutorials and articles relating to the Arduino platform. You can do this by by forking the official repository, adding your content and eventually creating a pull request.

Everything on the site is very carefully curated, so the Arduino team can’t guarantee that contributions will be published. “But you’re more than welcome if you feel you’ve something valuable to share.”

Contribute to the Arduino documentation

If you would like to contribute to the Arduino documentation you will need a GitHub account, as everything is all handled through the repository. Then “head on over to the Docs repo or the Help Center repo. In the file list, you’ll see the “content” folder, which is the various pages are found. You might need to tunnel down through it until you eventually find the page you’re looking for, but it’s in there.”

“As you know, Arduino is all about open-source, and now our Docs and Help Center sites now join the community club becoming open-source. Arduino lovers everywhere can now contribute to the content on official Arduino documentation websites through their public GitHub repositories.”

“The content can be edited directly in GitHub, so there’s no need to download anything. Just make the changes, suggestions or contributions that you want. You can then create a branch and click the “Pull request” button, and your changes will be sent to the Arduino Docs team to be reviewed. If they’re accepted, you’ll be credited in the Git history for your contributions!”

“For the tutorial pages on the various boards hosted in Docs, you can find a shortcut to the correct file in GitHub. On the right hand side of the page you’ll see a new box, called “Suggest Changes”. The “Edit this page” button takes you straight to the relevant file in the GitHub repo, so you don’t need to drill down through the content folder to find it.”

Source : AB

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals