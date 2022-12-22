Witcher 3 next gen update PS5 vs Xbox Series X tech review

Following up on their previous video providing more insight into what you can expect from the PC version of the new next-generation update rolled out to the Witcher 3 game. The team at Digital Foundry have now published a tech review including a look at ray tracing and performance modes comparing the PS5 vs Xbox Series X.

“The verdict on this Complete Edition of The Witcher 3 – with a focus on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. The ray tracing upgrades seriously impress here, as does the boosted foliage setting when compared to the last-gen PS4 Pro. And yet there are glaring issues with this release’s frame-rate – which goes well under 30fps in the ray-tracing mode on PS5 especially. Add in the higher input latency and crashes on both premium consoles, and it’s clearly a project with room to improve. Note: input lag results include display latency at 22ms. Factor that out and you have 70ms in performance mode, 135ms in RT mode.”

The Witcher 3 next generation update is now available as a free download to those of you that already own the game providing an array of visual enhancements, tweaks and improvements especially for the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Check out the patch notes via the link above for more details.

