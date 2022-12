Witcher 3 PC next generation update performance tested

PC gamers interested in learning more about the performance they can achieve once they have installed the latest Witcher 3 PC next generation update which brings with it a wealth of visual enhancements. Will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have released a new 20 minute video providing an overview of the performance rather than just the visual effects. Allowing you to see how the latest update and Witcher 3 game will run on your PC system.

Features of the new Witcher 3 update include, faster loading times on console, a vastly improved level of detail, a range of community created mods as well as brand new mods developed specifically just for this edition of the game and real-time ray tracing visuals.

Witcher 3 PC performance

“Alex Battaglia presents the DF tech review for The Witcher 3’s next-gen upgrade, as running on PC. Running through the entire gamut of upgrades, including the game-changing ray tracing effects, the patch modernises The Witcher 3 with top-tier RT visuals. Unfortunately, there are substantial problems with performance that cannot be overlooked – and perhaps surprisingly, it’s the CPU that is taxed the most. These problems are not addressed in the hotfix patch.”

“Enhanced for a new generation : Behold the dark fantasy world of the Continent like never before! This edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been enhanced with numerous visual and technical improvements implemented with the power of the latest console generation and modern PCs in mind, including:”

Source : Digital Foundry





