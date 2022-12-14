The Witcher 3 next-gen update now available

Gamers patiently waiting for the highly anticipated arrival of the The Witcher 3 next-generation update will be pleased to know that it is now available to download on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC systems. The update is completely free and has been created to bring the adventure to the latest generation of consoles as well as provide a few additional tweaks and enhancements to PC gamers.

For a complete overview of everything you can expect to enjoy once you have downloaded and installed the Witcher 3 next-gen update check out the 15 minute overview video below which takes you through the visual overhaul, new features and final thoughts. Don’t forget you will need a next gen console to be able to enjoy the features included in this update, hence the name.

The Witcher 3 next-gen update

To mention just a few features of the new Witcher 3 update include, faster loading times on console, vastly improved level of detail, a range of community created mods, brand new mods developed for this edition of the game and realtime ray tracing.

“Enhanced for a new generation : Behold the dark fantasy world of the Continent like never before! This edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been enhanced with numerous visual and technical improvements implemented with the power of the latest console generation and modern PCs in mind, including:”

Source : CDPR





