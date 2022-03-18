Halo TD-XPAH open source 802.11ah scalable long range Wi-Fi development platform

Developers and hobbyists waiting for the first open source 802.11ah scalable long range Wi-Fi development platform to be available from Crowd Supply in the form of the Halo TD-XPAH . Will be pleased to know that it is now available to purchase priced at just $99. Providing the ability for creators, makers, engineers and experimenters to expand the application of their products by enabling IEEE 802.11ah Wi-Fi protocol.

“Building on Wi-Fi 6, adding the ability to reach a minimum of one kilometer (one-half mile) from access point to client. 802.11ah is designed to support up to several hundred clients per access point via Restricted Access Window, a form of Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA). It also supports 802.11s mesh networks where distant nodes can link to and hop through nodes closer to home to extend range further.”

A few examples of what Halo TD-XPAH can do:

– Long distance wireless camera system (pictured below)

– Distributed air quality sensor system

– Remote solar field monitor network

– Long range airborne drone link

– Wide area soil moisture & plant health reporting network

– RS-485 wireless communications drop-in replacement for copper wiring

– Ad hoc emergency communications platform

“The maximum number of clients in traditional 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi is on the order of a dozen or so simultaneously active devices. Above this number the limited RF channel space and medium access contention issues drop available bandwidth dramatically. Wi-Fi 6 pushes this limit to several dozen devices via its expanded channel space in the 5 Ghz and 6 GHz Wi-Fi bands. But even a few dozen clients is often too few for sensor networks and distributed control systems.”

“The 802.11ah Wi-Fi protocol has been designed to support large numbers of clients. Our partners at Newracom, makers of the nrc7292 802.11ah chip used on the TD-XPAH, have tested well over 370 simultaneously connected clients to a single access point transferring and displaying bitmap images simultaneously. Additionally, the 802.11ah protocol has introduced the concept of grouping client access into windows. These windows reduce contention of the available bandwidth by spreading client access across the time domain. This restricted access window (RAW) will allow up to several hundred simultaneous clients connected to each access point. To date only the 802.11ah protocol supports RAW mode. Here is a demonstration of Newracom showcasing these capabilities.”

Source : Crowd Supply

