Halo TD-XPAH open source 802.11ah scalable long range Wi-Fi development platform

Engineers, developers and makers may be interested in a new open source 802.11ah scalable long range Wi-Fi development platform soon to be launched via Crowd Supply. The Wi-Fi development platform can be used for a wide variety of different applications with examples including :
– Long distance wireless camera system (pictured below)
– Distributed air quality sensor system
– Remote solar field monitor network
– Long range airborne drone link
– Wide area soil moisture & plant health reporting network
– RS-485 wireless communications drop-in replacement for copper wiring
– Adhoc emergency communications platform
“Halo TD-XPAH is a long range wireless communications development platform with open source hardware and software. The platform is designed for engineers, inventors, and experimenters to create new ways to access remote data & sensors, or control remote sites & systems. You can use the standalone SDK to create an end node device or the open source Linux drivers to enable long range TCP/IP communication over USB.”
Specifications of the Halo TD-XPAH :
- 902 – 928 MHz Wi-Fi 802.11ah
- ARM Cortex-m0 & Cortex-m3 MCUs
- 752K RAM
- 2MB flash
- USB-C power & communications
- 4x I2C
- 2x SPI
- 4x UART
- 8x PWM
- 6x high precision timers
- 4x 9-bit ADC
- 32x GPIO
- 3x watchdog timers
- RTC
- Temperature sensor
- XIP from flash w/ 32K RAM cache
- Open source software
- Open hardware daughter-board
