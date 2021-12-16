Halo TD-XPAH open source 802.11ah scalable long range Wi-Fi development platform

Engineers, developers and makers may be interested in a new open source 802.11ah scalable long range Wi-Fi development platform soon to be launched via Crowd Supply. The Wi-Fi development platform can be used for a wide variety of different applications with examples including :

– Long distance wireless camera system (pictured below)

– Distributed air quality sensor system

– Remote solar field monitor network

– Long range airborne drone link

– Wide area soil moisture & plant health reporting network

– RS-485 wireless communications drop-in replacement for copper wiring

– Adhoc emergency communications platform

Scalable long range Wi-Fi development platform

“Halo TD-XPAH is a long range wireless communications development platform with open source hardware and software. The platform is designed for engineers, inventors, and experimenters to create new ways to access remote data & sensors, or control remote sites & systems. You can use the standalone SDK to create an end node device or the open source Linux drivers to enable long range TCP/IP communication over USB.”

Specifications of the Halo TD-XPAH :

902 – 928 MHz Wi-Fi 802.11ah

ARM Cortex-m0 & Cortex-m3 MCUs

752K RAM

2MB flash

USB-C power & communications

4x I2C

2x SPI

4x UART

8x PWM

6x high precision timers

4x 9-bit ADC

32x GPIO

3x watchdog timers

RTC

Temperature sensor

XIP from flash w/ 32K RAM cache

Open source software

Open hardware daughter-board

Source : Crowd Supply

