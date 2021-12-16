Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Halo TD-XPAH open source 802.11ah scalable long range Wi-Fi development platform

By

Wi-Fi development platformEngineers, developers and makers may be interested in a new open source 802.11ah scalable long range Wi-Fi development platform soon to be launched via Crowd Supply. The Wi-Fi development platform can be used for a wide variety of different applications with examples including :

– Long distance wireless camera system (pictured below)
– Distributed air quality sensor system
– Remote solar field monitor network
– Long range airborne drone link
– Wide area soil moisture & plant health reporting network
– RS-485 wireless communications drop-in replacement for copper wiring
– Adhoc emergency communications platform

Scalable long range Wi-Fi development platform

“Halo TD-XPAH is a long range wireless communications development platform with open source hardware and software. The platform is designed for engineers, inventors, and experimenters to create new ways to access remote data & sensors, or control remote sites & systems. You can use the standalone SDK to create an end node device or the open source Linux drivers to enable long range TCP/IP communication over USB.”

Specifications of the Halo TD-XPAH :

  • 902 – 928 MHz Wi-Fi 802.11ah
  • ARM Cortex-m0 & Cortex-m3 MCUs
  • 752K RAM
  • 2MB flash
  • USB-C power & communications
  • 4x I2C
  • 2x SPI
  • 4x UART
  • 8x PWM
  • 6x high precision timers
  • 4x 9-bit ADC
  • 32x GPIO
  • 3x watchdog timers
  • RTC
  • Temperature sensor
  • XIP from flash w/ 32K RAM cache
  • Open source software
  • Open hardware daughter-board

Source : Crowd Supply

Filed Under: Hardware, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets