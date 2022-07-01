Salt Stone salt air therapy helps clear your respiratory system naturally

If you are interested in using the benefits of salt air therapy in the comfort of your home. You may be interested in the new Salt Stone designed and created by the team at My Friend The Sea based in New York. “Get allergy relief, boosted immunity, and cleaner lungs in as little as 5 minutes a day.”

Salt Stone uses a micro version of professional salt room technology to aerolize dry salt air into your lungs, right in the comfort of your home. The centuries-old practice of Halotherapy, or dry salt therapy, is the process of breathing in microscopic salt particles to naturally cleanse deep inside your lungs and airways. It is often recommended by doctors, wellness practitioners and athletic coaches.

salt air therapy

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $209 or £173 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Salt Stone co-creators Jason Lundy and Carlos Lamarche believe New Yorkers deserved an escape from the city’s poor air quality. After trying dry salt air therapy for themselves and becoming firm believers in the positive impact of deep-respiratory-system therapy, they opened up a pop-up spa location at the Sound View Hotel in Greenport, Long Island – a town by the sea. What was supposed to be a three month offering turned into two years due to enthusiastic demand from the community.”

If the Salt Stone campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Salt Stone salt air therapy project view the promotional video below.

“Saline rinses, humidifiers & Neti pots only reach the upper airways and can cause unwanted irritation & discomfort. Now you can get immediate relief by breathing in a concentrated airstream of medical l-grade salt that’s 100% natural & drug-free. The 3 output levels & session times let you customize the experience that’s perfect for you. Each session helps provide instant symptom relief & can strengthen respiratory health in the long term. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the salt air therapy, jump over to the official Salt Stone crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals