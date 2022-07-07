Bould Pack constructed from 100% natural non-synthetic materials

If you are searching for a small yet versatile pack to keep your everyday carry essentials, you may be interested in the Bould Pack inspired by nature. The eco-friendly pack is constructed using 100% natural non-synthetic materials and has been designed by the team at Kodama.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $49 or £66 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“We designed the Bould pack to be useful in any travel scenario. You can wear it as a crossbody pack, hip pack, or as a sling across your back. The subtle design complements all sorts of outfits without compromising comfort or functionality. Great for all activities from travel, dog walking, hiking, photography, music festivals, and much more! 5 different-sized pockets make it easy to pack and find all the essentials for your next adventure. There’s also a hidden pocket in the back where you could store important valuables like a passport or wallet. “

If the Bould campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Bould pack project review the promotional video below.

“Early prototypes convinced us to add an expandable section. It gives you the flexibility of a slim and sleek bag for your light-duty daily carry with the option to expand when you need space for your favorite gadget. Simply unzip the rear section of the bag to open up 22% more bag space. That’s just enough capacity to fit a full-size camera or a medium-sized reusable water bottle. There’s even enough space to fit a drone and the controller. Here’s a video of us packing a DJI Mavic Air 2.”

“We spent months looking for a durable, natural material that could not just repel water but also would last for a lifetime of travel. Our journey brought us to Hemp Canvas, a plant-based textile with 4x the tear resistance of cotton! We sought to use only natural materials — lowering our reliance on synthetics that can take centuries to break down. But we didn’t stop there. We also wanted our material to resist moisture for unexpected situations like getting caught in a downpour or accidentally spilling a drink.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the pack, jump over to the official Bould crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

