Cork camera strap 100% vegan made from natural cork

Photographers searching for a more stylish camera strap with the added benefits of a more comfortable carry especially for heavier DSLR cameras equipped with larger lenses may be interested in the Cork. A new camera strap designed to be soft and comfortable and capable of holding up to 90 kg. The camera strap supports any camera and is produced using 100% vegan materials and is both waterproof and durable. the strap even includes a Peak Design connection allowing you to integrated into the companies accessories.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $55 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 443% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

” Thanks to the special adjustment of the straps, you can decide at what height you want to hold the camera so that it does not bounce and is comfortable to wear. The adjustment ensures comfortable wearing the strap with the camera for tall and shorter people. By putting the photo strap on your shoulder, you relieve your neck, but the strap does not deform. After a long time of prototyping, adjusting, testing, looking for the right materials, making the next generations of prototypes, and testing some more – we would like to present you our camera strap. We have designed our straps with attention to every detail so everyone will feel comfortable using them.”

With the assumption that the Cork crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Cork camera strap project view the promotional video below.

– Water and Stain Repellent – The cork is virtually resistant to everything. It is not afraid of water, dirt or stains. It is also antifungal and hypoallergenic and easy to clean.

– Natural – Cork is obtained by debarking the cork tree. This treatment rejuvenates the tree. Through the lamination process, the bark becomes strong and waterproof.

– Lightweight and durable – Cork is a lightweight and durable material that can cope with heavy loads. The cork material is perfect for making camera straps.

– Unique pattern – Each piece of cork is unique – no two pieces of cork look the same, so you can enjoy the uniqueness of the product.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the camera strap, jump over to the official Cork crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

