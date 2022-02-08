Samsung Galaxy S22 series could get 4 years of Android updates

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones is coming this week, they will be made official at the Samsung Unpacked press event tomorrow.

There will be three smartphones in range, the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus, and the top model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

We have already heard many of the specifications for the new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones, now we have some details on future Android updates for the handsets.

At the moment, Samsung releases three years of Android updates for its smartphones, this will apparently be extended to four for the new smartphones.

So it looks like the Galaxy S22 range of devices will get at least four years of Android updates, they will also apparently get five years of security updates.

This would be great news for consumers as it would extend the life of the new Galaxy S22 range of smartphones by at least a year over the Galaxy s21.

We are expecting to see the three new Galaxy S22 handsets tomorrow, along with some new Galaxy Tab S8 tablets and more. Samsung recently revealed that they would be using recycled ocean plastics from fishing nets in their new smartphones, we will have more details on this tomorrow.

Source Sammobile

