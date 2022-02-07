Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature recycled fishing nets

Samsung has announced that it will be using ocean-bound plastics like recycled fishing nets in its latest smartphones, like the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range.

The company has revealed that it will use recycled fishing nets in its new devices which are launching on the 9th of February at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

In a move that combines sustainability and innovation, Samsung Electronics developed a new material that gives ocean-bound plastics new life as they’re incorporated into various Galaxy devices. Made with repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets, the use of this material marks another step in our Galaxy for the Planet journey that aims to minimize our environmental footprint and help foster more sustainable lifestyles for the Galaxy community.

Now and into the future, Samsung will incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics throughout our entire product lineup, starting with our new Galaxy devices that will be revealed on February 9th at Unpacked. These devices will reflect our ongoing effort to eliminate single-use plastics and expand the use of other eco-conscious materials, such as recycled post-consumer material (PCM) and recycled paper. With this transformation, the future of Galaxy technology will bring leading product design and deliver better environmental impact.

Samsung will unveil three new Galaxy S22 smartphones at their press event on Wednesday, we are also expecting to see a new range of Samsung Galaxy tablets as well.

Source Samsung

