Build HomeKit home automation devices using HomeSpan

If you would like to out custom home automation systems and devices to your home or business you may be interested to know that the HomeSpan Arduino library available from Github provides an easy-to-use way of creating your own ESP32-based HomeKit devices entirely within the Arduino IDE.

HomeSpan offers a microcontroller focused implementation of Apple’s HomeKit Accessory Protocol Specification Release R2 (HAP-R2) specifically designed for the Espressif ESP32 microcontroller running within the Arduino IDE allowing you to create your very own home automation systems. HomeSpan has been created to pairs directly to HomeKit via your home WiFi network without the need for any external bridges or components.

“With HomeSpan you can use the full power of the ESP32’s I/O functionality to create custom control home automation software and/or hardware to automatically operate external devices from the Home App on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, or with Siri.”

Features of HomeSpan include : Provides a natural, intuitive, and very easy-to-use framework, Utilizes a unique Service-Centric approach to creating HomeKit devices, Takes full advantage of the widely-popular Arduino IDE, 100% HAP-R2 compliance, 38 integrated HomeKit Services, Operates in either Accessory or Bridge mode and Supports pairing with Setup Codes or QR Codes.

For more information on the HomeKit home automation HomeSpan Arduino library jump over to the official Github page

Source : Adafruit : Github

