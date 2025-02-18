Super Tiny RP2040/ESP32 Board Display for IoT and DIY Projects

Have you ever found yourself wishing for a development board that packs a punch without taking up too much space? Whether you’re a DIY enthusiast tinkering with your next big idea, a student eager to dive into embedded systems, or a developer crafting compact IoT solutions, the struggle to find the right balance between size, functionality, and flexibility is all too familiar. The good news? There’s a solution that might just check all the boxes. Enter the Super Tiny RP2040/ESP32 Display Development Board—a tool designed to bring big possibilities to even the smallest of projects.

This ultra-compact board isn’t just about saving space; it’s about unlocking potential. With two variants tailored to different needs—whether you’re after the efficiency of the RP2040 or the wireless connectivity of the ESP32-S3—this board offers a surprising amount of power packed into a tiny footprint. Add in a vibrant TFT display, support for multiple programming environments, and features like GPIO expansion and data logging, and you’ve got a development board that’s as versatile as it is portable. Ready to see how this little powerhouse can transform your projects? Let’s dive in.

Compact and Versatile Development Board for Embedded Systems

Early bird promotions are now available for the fantastic project from roughly $18 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately % off the consumer price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Key Specifications : Ultra-compact design with a 0.85-inch TFT display (128×128 resolution, 65,000 RGB colors).

Two variants: RP2040 (dual-core ARM Cortex-M0+) for low-power applications and ESP32-S3 with Wi-Fi 2.4G and BLE 5.0 for IoT projects.

USB Type-C port for reliable power delivery and fast programming, compatible with MicroPython, CircuitPython, and Arduino.

Optional development kit with a 1.3-inch LCD, breadboard, programmable components, and power supply breakout pins (3.3V and 5V).

Built-in TF card slot for data storage and logging, along with user-friendly features like input/reset buttons and status LEDs.

The Super Tiny RP2040/ESP32 Display Development Board is a compact yet capable platform designed for embedded systems development. It caters to a wide range of users, including DIY enthusiasts, developers, and educators, offering flexibility and functionality for diverse projects. With two variants—RP2040 and ESP32-S3—this board adapts to different technical requirements, whether for small-scale prototypes or more complex IoT applications.

If and when the Super Tiny RP2040 Display Board campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2025. To learn more about the Super Tiny RP2040 Display Board development board with display project view the promotional video below.

Integrated Display and Programming Flexibility

A key feature of this development board is its ultra-compact design, which incorporates a vibrant 0.85-inch TFT display. The display offers a resolution of 128×128 pixels and supports 65,000 RGB colors, making it suitable for creating interactive interfaces in space-constrained projects. The inclusion of a USB Type-C port ensures reliable power delivery and fast programming. Additionally, the board supports multiple programming environments, including MicroPython, CircuitPython, and Arduino, allowing users to select the platform that best aligns with their expertise and project goals.

RP2040 Variant: Efficient and Flexible

The RP2040 variant is powered by Raspberry Pi’s dual-core ARM Cortex-M0+ microcontroller, delivering efficient performance for low-power applications. This makes it ideal for projects requiring precise control of sensors, actuators, or other peripherals. Key features of this variant include:

SPI interface for seamless communication with the onboard display

for seamless communication with the onboard display GPIO expansion headers for connecting additional hardware

for connecting additional hardware Support for low-power applications, such as sensor arrays or robotics

This variant is particularly well-suited for developers working on projects that demand computational efficiency and hardware flexibility.

ESP32-S3 Variant: Wireless Connectivity for IoT

For projects requiring wireless communication, the ESP32-S3 variant offers robust capabilities. It features dual-core processing, 4 MB of flash memory, and 2 MB of PSRAM, along with support for Wi-Fi 2.4G and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.0. These specifications make it an excellent choice for IoT applications, such as remote monitoring or data transmission. Additional highlights include:

Ability to function as a hotspot for direct device communication

for direct device communication Suitability for smart home systems, portable data loggers, and similar applications

This variant provides the connectivity and processing power needed for modern IoT solutions.

Enhanced Prototyping and Data Management

Prototyping is simplified with the optional development kit, which expands the board’s functionality. The kit includes:

A 1.3-inch LCD for enhanced display options

for enhanced display options A 170-pin breadboard for rapid circuit assembly

for rapid circuit assembly Components such as programmable LEDs, buttons, a buzzer, and a potentiometer

These tools enable experimentation with interactive designs, from motion detection systems to custom input devices. Additionally, power supply breakout pins (3.3V and 5V) ensure compatibility with a wide range of peripherals.

The board also supports data storage and logging through its built-in TF card slot, making it particularly useful for applications like environmental monitoring or performance tracking. User-friendly features, such as built-in buttons for input and reset, as well as status LEDs, enhance its practicality for both beginners and experienced developers.

A Comprehensive Toolkit for Embedded Systems

The Super Tiny RP2040/ESP32 Display Development Board is more than just a microcontroller—it is a versatile platform for embedded systems innovation. Its cross-platform compatibility ensures seamless integration across various operating systems and programming environments. Whether you are working on educational projects, DIY prototypes, or professional embedded systems, this board provides the tools needed to succeed. Combining a compact form factor with advanced features, it serves as a valuable resource for exploring the possibilities of modern microcontroller technology.

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the development board with display, jump over to the official Super Tiny RP2040 Display Board crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowd funding campaigns such as those found on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals