T-Display AMOLED Touch ESP32 board binary converter project

The T-Display AMOLED Touch ESP32 is an advanced version of the well-known ESP32 board, now equipped with a touch interface. This addition transforms the board into a more interactive platform, suitable for a wide range of applications.

T-Display-S3 AMOLED is a display screen module with a 1.91″ diagonal screen, based on our previous S3 module, we have upgraded the screen, resolution and antenna from LCD to AMOLED and the antenna to 3D antenna.

Using SPI interface, it is compatible with any microcontroller with SPI capability. The module is equipped with a built-in battery management system, making it a convenient solution for portable applications. The compact size and low power consumption make it ideal for wearable and IoT projects.

The Touch version stands out from its predecessor with a larger size and an extra I2C connector, which is essential for enhancing your project’s capabilities. These modifications may necessitate adjustments in your coding and project design. To minimize confusion, it would be helpful if these two versions were referred to by different names in the market.

T-Display AMOLED Touch ESP32 board

If you would like to learn more about the Touch version, check out the binary converter project created by Volos Projects that demonstrates the new functionalities.

The T-Display AMOLED Touch ESP32 board represents a significant enhancement, offering new opportunities for your projects. With proper guidance and resources, you can overcome the initial learning curve and fully utilize the touch interface. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or a newcomer, the Touch version is a valuable asset to your electronics toolkit, unlocking a realm of interactive possibilities.

Image Credit : Volos Projects



