MorphESP 240 ultimate ESP32-S2 dev board

Developers, makers and enthusiasts looking for a ESP32-S2 development board may be interested in the MorphESP 240 created by the development team at Morpheans. The MorphESP 240 is an easy-to-use, Arduino- and CircuitPython-compatible, open hardware ESP32-S2 dev board with a built-in high-resolution, IPS-color display.

The MorphESP 240 is now available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website priced at $39 with free shipping throughout the United States included. Worldwide delivery is also available for an extra nine dollars and shipping is expected to take place during March 2021.

“MorphESP 240 is open source to its core. Please help yourself to our schematics; our KiCAD project source; and the DXF, STL, and Solidworks files you’ll need if you want to lasercut or 3D print yourself an enclosure. And if you want to fabricate your own dev shield, have at it! We only ask that you let us know if you make any improvements.

Whether you’re a student, a maker, or a product designer, MorphESP 240 provides an affordable, versatile, fully-integrated platform with Wi-Fi connectivity. Learn, experiment, and create while avoiding overpriced, proprietary hardware with limited functionality.

The world of possible applications for MorphESP 240 includes IoT gateways, sensor networks, test and measurement equipment, wireless input devices, radio communication platforms, media streaming appliances, imaging technologies, and prototyping projects for just about anything.”

Features of the MorphESP 240 ESP32-S2 board include:

– An ESP32-S2 WROOM with

– A 240 MHz single-core microcontroller

– 128 KB of ROM

– 320 KB of SRAM

– 802.11 b/g/n/ 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

– An on-board, SPI-driven, 240 x 240 pixel ST7789 display

– A classic, multi-color WS2812B RGB LED

– A built-in, JST-connected battery with a USB charging module

– A 5 V to 3.3 V regulator to feed additional modules

– Plenty of GPIOs to play with

Source : Cloud Supply

