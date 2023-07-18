New Arduino Nano ESP32 IoT microcontroller launches €18

In an exciting development for Internet of Things (IoT) enthusiasts, Arduino has unveiled its latest offering: the Arduino Nano ESP32. This compact but robust addition to the brand’s Nano family merges the user-friendly and flexible nature of the Arduino platform with the strengths of the low-power ESP32-S3 system-on-a-chip microcontroller, promising an unprecedented experience in IoT project creation. Watch the video below for a quick overview of its features and design.

The Arduino Nano ESP32 Advantage

The Nano ESP32 sets itself apart by facilitating the seamless use of MicroPython, an efficient and lean programming language preferred for IoT projects. Despite preserving the tried-and-true Nano form factor, which measures a mere 45×18 mm, it’s packed with plenty of resources—from comprehensive documentation to a bustling community of fellow enthusiasts—to help you master MicroPython in no time.

Features and Benefits

The Arduino Nano ESP32 presents a unique blend of features that make it the ideal microcontroller for an array of IoT applications, from home automation and gaming to education. Here’s why the Nano ESP32 stands out:

Tiny Footprint : The Nano ESP32’s design centers around the well-known Nano form factor, making it a perfect fit for standalone projects due to its compact size.

: The Nano ESP32’s design centers around the well-known Nano form factor, making it a perfect fit for standalone projects due to its compact size. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity : Equipped with the ESP32-S3 microcontroller—a fan favorite in the IoT community—this board is fully Arduino-ready and supports wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.

: Equipped with the ESP32-S3 microcontroller—a fan favorite in the IoT community—this board is fully Arduino-ready and supports wireless and Bluetooth connectivity. MicroPython Support : The device allows users to effortlessly transition between Arduino and MicroPython programming. Arduino offers a dedicated introductory course for novices in the MicroPython world, and you can find more information on the documentation page.

: The device allows users to effortlessly transition between Arduino and MicroPython programming. Arduino offers a dedicated introductory course for novices in the MicroPython world, and you can find more information on the documentation page. Arduino IoT Cloud Compatibility : This feature, available starting August 2023, lets you establish IoT projects with just a few code lines. The setup takes care of security, enabling you to monitor and control your project from anywhere using the Arduino IoT Cloud app.

: This feature, available starting August 2023, lets you establish IoT projects with just a few code lines. The setup takes care of security, enabling you to monitor and control your project from anywhere using the Arduino IoT Cloud app. HID Support: You can emulate human interface devices like keyboards or mice over USB, unlocking new interaction possibilities with your computer.

Infinite Applications for IoT Innovation

The Nano ESP32 presents unlimited opportunities for IoT projects. Whether you’re thinking of constructing a remote-controlled home security system, crafting an interactive toy for your children, or challenging students to build their first smart object, this small yet potent device can turn your idea into reality. The objective here isn’t just to provide you with the best technology, but also to ensure an unparalleled user experience.

Unleashing the Potential of the Nano ESP32

With the Nano ESP32, you can develop, monitor, and control your projects from anywhere through your preferred browser. You can share data across multiple devices, easily integrate your gadgets with platforms like Alexa, and more. Plus, Arduino Cloud support for the Nano ESP32 is on its way by August 2023, simplifying your project execution with a streamlined, user-friendly platform.

Excitingly, you can now purchase the Arduino Nano ESP32 from the official Arduino online store for just €18. This innovative device isn’t just a step towards a new world of open-source projects and open-minded people—it’s a leap. So, if you’re ready to join the Arduino family or if you’re a seasoned member, the Nano ESP32 is the perfect tool to bring your IoT visions to life.

Source : AB



