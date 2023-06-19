Building IoT projects with ChatGPT and Arduino Cloud

If you are interested in harnessing the awesome power of the new OpenAI ChatGPT artificial intelligence service taking the world by storm this year. You might be interested in a new article published by the Arduino team providing more information on how you can build Internet of Things IoT projects using the Arduino cloud and ChatGPT. In the project tutorial provided by the Arduino team over on the official Arduino Project Hub you will learn how to chat with ChatGPT using any Arduino board and Arduino IoT Cloud dashboards.

The amalgamation of ChatGPT and the Arduino Cloud can lead to some intriguing possibilities for IoT applications. Arduino Cloud is a platform designed to streamline the process of developing, deploying, and managing IoT devices. When paired with ChatGPT’s natural language processing capabilities, it becomes possible to create intelligent devices that can comprehend and reply to natural language queries, thus enhancing user experience.

Consider, for instance, a smart home system that could be controlled using voice commands or a chatbot offering instant technical support for IoT devices. These are just examples of the applications that can be developed with such an integration. For more information on the project and tutorial jump over to the official Project Hub by following the link below. All you need is an Arduino IoT Cloud compatible device such as an Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect, an Arduino MKR WiFi 1010 or any ESP32/ESP8266 device to get started.

ChatGPT Arduino project

“The project involves using an Arduino IoT Cloud compatible device, such as an Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect or any ESP32/ESP8266 device, as a middleware between the IoT Cloud and OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 language model. The device receives prompts (questions) from the IoT Cloud, sends them to the OpenAI API, receives and parses the replies, and sends them back to the IoT Cloud. “

“To get started, you need to create an OpenAI account, create an API key, and have enough credits. Then, you can create your device on the IoT Cloud, program it, and set up the dashboard on the IoT Cloud. The dashboard allows you to write questions (prompts) and receive ChatGPT’s replies. “

“In testing, there are two ways to interact with ChatGPT that can be used indistinctly: through the chat window or the question, response, send question mechanism. If an error is received, the error code and a description are provided. The project offers some final considerations, such as variable tweaking, defining the maximum number of tokens that ChatGPT will use in generating a response, and keeping in mind the limits on OpenAI API usage. “

Source : AB



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals