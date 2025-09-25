Block Ads on Disney HBO Max & More – Raspberry Pi-hole Setup for 15

Have you ever settled in for a movie night, only to be interrupted by an endless stream of ads on your favorite streaming platforms even though you are paying for a subscription? It’s frustrating, isn’t it? What if you could reclaim those precious moments and enjoy uninterrupted content on Disney+, HBO Max, and more? Here’s the good news: with a simple, budget-friendly device like a Raspberry Pi, you can take control of your network and block ads across all your devices. For just $15, you can transform a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W into a powerful ad-blocking tool that ensures your streaming experience stays seamless and distraction-free. Say goodbye to intrusive ads and hello to uninterrupted entertainment.

WesOps walks you through the process of setting up a Raspberry Pi-hole in 2025, a DNS-based ad blocker that filters out ads at the network level. You’ll discover how to prepare your Raspberry Pi, install the Pi-hole software, and fine-tune it to target ads on streaming platforms like Disney+ and HBO Max. Along the way, you’ll learn how to customize filters, optimize your network settings, and even monitor traffic using Pi-hole’s intuitive admin interface. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a curious beginner, this guide will empower you to create a cleaner, faster, and more enjoyable online environment. Ready to take control of your streaming experience? Let’s explore how this small device can make a big difference.

Raspberry Pi Ad Blocker

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Transform a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W into a cost-effective ad-blocking tool for as little as $15, making sure an ad-free streaming experience on platforms like Disney+ and HBO Max.

Set up the Raspberry Pi with Raspberry Pi OS Lite, configure essential settings (Wi-Fi, SSH, hostname, etc.), and install Pi-hole to block ads across your entire network.

Optimize Pi-hole by assigning a static IP, selecting an upstream DNS provider, adding domain blocklists, and customizing filters for specific platforms.

Access the Pi-hole admin interface via a web browser to monitor network activity, manage blocklists, and troubleshoot issues for seamless operation.

Regularly update blocklists and filters to maintain optimal performance, making sure uninterrupted, ad-free browsing and streaming across all connected devices.

What You’ll Need

Before you begin, gather the necessary components to set up your Raspberry Pi-hole:

Raspberry Pi Zero 2W: The core device for this project, available for approximately $15.

The core device for this project, available for approximately $15. Micro USB cable: Used to power the Raspberry Pi.

Used to power the Raspberry Pi. Micro SD card: At least 8GB of storage to hold the operating system and software.

At least 8GB of storage to hold the operating system and software. Imaging software: Tools like Balena Etcher to prepare the SD card with the operating system.

These items are widely available and budget-friendly, making this project accessible to most users.

1: Preparing the Raspberry Pi

The first step involves setting up the Raspberry Pi with the Raspberry Pi OS Lite, a lightweight operating system ideal for headless configurations. Follow these steps to prepare your device:

Download the Raspberry Pi OS Lite from the official Raspberry Pi website.

Use imaging software, such as Balena Etcher, to write the OS to the micro SD card.

Configure essential settings, including: Wi-Fi credentials: Ensure the Raspberry Pi connects to your network. Hostname: Assign a unique name for easy identification. Username and password: Set secure login credentials. Enable SSH: Allow remote access for management.



Once the SD card is ready, insert it into the Raspberry Pi, connect the device to power using the micro USB cable, and verify that it connects to your Wi-Fi network.

Block Streaming Ads : Raspberry Pi-hole Setup for $15

2: Installing Pi-hole

With the Raspberry Pi operational, the next step is to install Pi-hole. Access the device remotely using SSH by opening a terminal application on your computer and connecting to the Raspberry Pi using its IP address and login credentials. Once connected, run the official Pi-hole installation script, which is available on the Pi-hole website.

Pi-hole functions as a DNS sinkhole, intercepting and blocking requests to ad servers before they reach your devices. This ensures that ads are effectively removed across your entire network.

3: Configuring Your Network

To maximize the effectiveness of Pi-hole, you’ll need to configure your network settings. Follow these steps to ensure seamless operation:

Assign a static IP address: Prevent IP conflicts and maintain consistent DNS functionality.

Prevent IP conflicts and maintain consistent DNS functionality. Choose an upstream DNS provider: Select a reliable provider, such as Cloudflare or Google, to handle legitimate DNS queries.

Select a reliable provider, such as Cloudflare or Google, to handle legitimate DNS queries. Add domain blocklists: Enhance ad-blocking efficiency by including lists of known ad server domains.

Enhance ad-blocking efficiency by including lists of known ad server domains. Customize filters: Target specific platforms like Disney+ and HBO Max to block ads effectively.

These configurations ensure that Pi-hole operates efficiently and meets your specific needs.

4: Accessing the Admin Interface

Pi-hole includes a user-friendly web-based admin interface that allows you to monitor and manage your network. To access it:

Open a web browser and enter the Raspberry Pi’s IP address.

Log in using the credentials you set during installation.

The admin interface provides detailed insights into network activity, including blocked queries and traffic statistics. You can also use it to add or modify blocklists, adjust settings, and troubleshoot any issues.

5: Blocking Ads on Streaming Services

To block ads on platforms like Disney+ and HBO Max, you’ll need to add specific filters targeting their ad servers. The Pi-hole admin interface simplifies this process:

Navigate to the blocklist section in the admin interface.

Add domains or filters associated with streaming service ads.

Save your changes and test the setup to confirm that ads are blocked effectively.

This customization ensures an uninterrupted streaming experience tailored to your preferences.

6: Testing and Optimizing

After completing the setup, test your Pi-hole by browsing ad-heavy websites or streaming content on platforms like Disney+ or HBO Max. Confirm that ads are blocked across all devices connected to your network. If any issues arise, use the troubleshooting tools available in the admin interface to identify and resolve them.

Regularly updating your blocklists and filters can further enhance the effectiveness of your Pi-hole, making sure optimal performance over time.

Why Use a Raspberry Pi-hole?

A Raspberry Pi-hole offers numerous advantages for improving your digital experience:

Ad-free browsing and streaming: Enjoy uninterrupted content without intrusive ads.

Enjoy uninterrupted content without intrusive ads. Enhanced network performance: Reduce unnecessary traffic by blocking ad requests.

Reduce unnecessary traffic by blocking ad requests. Cost-effective solution: Achieve network-wide ad blocking for just $15.

Achieve network-wide ad blocking for just $15. Customizable filters: Tailor settings to meet your specific needs and preferences.

By implementing a Raspberry Pi-hole, you gain greater control over your network while improving both functionality and user experience. Take advantage of this affordable and practical solution to create a cleaner, faster, and more enjoyable online environment.

