Raspberry Pi 5 cooling cases and fanless passive heatsinks compared

When it comes to keeping your Raspberry Pi 5 cool, the decision between different cases and cooling systems can be crucial. The Geek Pi/52 Pi heat sink case and the official Raspberry Pi 5 case are two popular options that cater to different preferences and needs. This comparison aims to help you choose the right solution for your setup.

The Geek Pi/52 Pi heat sink case is known for its cost-effectiveness and its passive cooling feature. It has a large heat sink that covers the entire board, designed to dissipate heat without the need for fans or other cooling devices. On the other hand, the official Raspberry Pi 5 case offers a combination of a fan and a heat sink, providing a dual approach to manage the device’s temperature. This case is made to fit the Raspberry Pi 5 perfectly.

To evaluate these cooling solutions, the Computers Explained conducted stress tests on the Raspberry Pi 5. Monitoring the temperature for 20 minutes while the device was under heavy use. Providing us with a clear idea of how each cooling system performs when the Raspberry Pi is working hard. Check out the video below to learn more about the testing process and the results.

GeeekPi Raspberry Pi 5 aluminium passive cooling case

Pi 5 Aluminum Case Compatible with Raspberry Pi 5 8GB/4GB.

Passive Cooling Design No need for an extra fan. The case itself acts as a heatsink. Built-in Heatsink Pillars for better heat dissipation. Includes a thermal pad for passive cooling. Capable of cooling the Raspberry Pi without a fan and without noise.

Sturdy and Portable Made of high-quality aluminum alloy material. Durable construction. Provides strong and durable protection for the Raspberry Pi.

Wireless Internet Access Open body design for reliable WiFi and Bluetooth reception. No concerns about WiFi signal interference.

Packing List 1 x Raspberry Pi 5 Case. 8 x Thermal Pads (including 4pcs for backup). 1 x Screws Pack.



The results showed that the official active cooler could reduce temperatures significantly, especially when the top of the case was removed. This suggests that the case might limit airflow. Another point to consider is the noise from the fan in the official case, which was quite noticeable. This could be an issue for those who need a quiet environment.

Christopher Barnett also looked at the Geek Pi/52 Pi heat sink case. It was easy to install, but it’s important to check that it fits well with the Raspberry Pi 5’s connectors. Since it’s a passive cooling system, it relies entirely on the heat sink to control the temperature, which means there’s no fan noise to worry about.

Tests indicated that while passive cooling can be effective, active cooling systems tend to keep the device cooler during intense operations. However, the silence of the passive heat sink case might be preferable for settings where noise is a concern. The official active cooler stands out for its efficient temperature management and is also quieter than expected. It allows for easy access to the Raspberry Pi’s connectors, which can be a significant advantage. Meanwhile, the Geek Pi/52 Pi heat sink case is a great choice for those who prioritize a silent, fanless design. When deciding between these cooling options, consider what’s most important for your use of the Raspberry Pi 5.



