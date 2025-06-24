Build a Palm-Sized Desktop PC with Raspberry Pi 5 and Mini-ITX Magic

What if your next desktop PC wasn’t a bulky tower or an off-the-shelf laptop, but a palm-sized powerhouse you built yourself? The Raspberry Pi 5, already celebrated for its versatility, is now stepping into the realm of compact desktop computing with the Mini-ITX form factor. Imagine a system that combines the raw adaptability of a Raspberry Pi with the sleek, organized design of a traditional PC case. This isn’t just a DIY project—it’s a bold reimagining of what small-scale computing can achieve, offering enthusiasts the chance to create a machine that’s as functional as it is unique.

In the video below Explaining Computers show you how to transform the Raspberry Pi 5 into a Mini-ITX system, unlocking its potential as a compact and customizable desktop solution. From integrating an M.2 NVMe SSD for lightning-fast storage to using 3D-printed components for a tailored fit, this build is a perfect blend of innovation and practicality. Whether you’re intrigued by the idea of a Raspberry Pi-powered desktop or simply looking for a new way to push the boundaries of DIY computing, this guide will walk you through the possibilities—and perhaps inspire your next big project. After all, who says small can’t be mighty?

Mini-ITX Raspberry Pi 5

Why Choose the Mini-ITX Form Factor?

The Mini-ITX form factor is a widely recognized standard for compact PC builds, offering compatibility with a variety of cases and accessories. Adapting the Raspberry Pi 5 to this format allows you to house it in a standard PC case, giving it the appearance and functionality of a traditional desktop computer. This approach not only ensures a compact design but also provides easy access to ports and components, making it a practical and visually appealing solution.

The Mini-ITX form factor also supports better cooling options and cable management compared to standalone Raspberry Pi setups. By using this format, you can enhance the Raspberry Pi 5’s usability while maintaining a professional and organized build.

Steps to Adapt the Raspberry Pi 5

Adapting the Raspberry Pi 5 to fit a Mini-ITX case requires some modifications and customizations. These steps ensure proper alignment and functionality within the case:

Design and 3D-print a custom baseboard to securely mount the Raspberry Pi 5 to the Mini-ITX case.

Create a custom IO panel to align the Raspberry Pi’s ports with the case’s rear openings for easy access.

Ensure precise alignment of all components to maintain accessibility and functionality.

These modifications allow the Raspberry Pi 5 to integrate seamlessly into a Mini-ITX case, transforming it into a compact yet fully functional desktop system.

Raspberry Pi 5 Mini-ITX Project 2025

Enhancing Connectivity with the Wave Share Adapter

The Wave Share adapter is a critical component in this build, simplifying connectivity and improving cable management. It extends the Raspberry Pi’s ports to a single edge, making them more accessible and user-friendly. Key features of the Wave Share adapter include:

Conversion of micro HDMI to full-size HDMI, allowing easier connections to monitors and displays.

Additional power and UART connectors, offering greater flexibility for peripheral integration.

Improved cable organization, resulting in a cleaner and more professional setup.

By incorporating the Wave Share adapter, you can ensure that all necessary ports are conveniently accessible from the rear of the Mini-ITX case, enhancing the overall usability of your system.

Boosting Performance with an M.2 NVMe SSD

Adding an M.2 NVMe SSD to your Raspberry Pi 5 significantly improves its performance, providing faster boot times and enhanced application responsiveness. The official Raspberry Pi M.2 hat kit enables storage speeds of up to 811 MB/s, making it a valuable upgrade for demanding tasks. The process involves:

Securely mounting the M.2 NVMe SSD onto the Raspberry Pi 5 using the hat kit.

Configuring the SSD to optimize performance and ensure compatibility with the system.

Testing the SSD to verify its functionality and speed improvements.

This upgrade transforms the Raspberry Pi 5 into a more capable computing platform, suitable for tasks that require higher storage performance and reliability.

Adding a Case Power Switch

Integrating a case power switch into your Mini-ITX Raspberry Pi 5 build enhances its usability by mimicking the functionality of a traditional desktop PC. This involves connecting a hardware power button to the Raspberry Pi’s unpopulated headers. The addition of a power switch allows you to conveniently turn the system on and off, aligning it with the expectations of a desktop experience. This small yet impactful feature adds a layer of practicality to your build.

Custom 3D-Printed Components

3D printing plays a pivotal role in adapting the Raspberry Pi 5 to the Mini-ITX form factor. Custom components, such as a baseboard and IO panel, ensure that all parts are securely mounted and properly aligned. These components not only provide structural stability but also allow for aesthetic customization. With 3D printing, you can tailor the design to meet your specific needs, creating a build that is both functional and visually appealing.

Additionally, 3D printing enables the creation of unique features, such as cable management brackets or decorative elements, further enhancing the overall design of your Mini-ITX Raspberry Pi 5 system.

Testing and Verifying the Build

Thorough testing is essential to ensure that your Mini-ITX Raspberry Pi 5 system functions as intended. Key steps in the testing process include:

Verifying the functionality of the case power switch to ensure reliable operation.

Testing the performance of the M.2 NVMe SSD to confirm speed and compatibility.

Checking the accessibility and operation of all ports and connectors to ensure seamless usability.

Successfully booting and shutting down the system, along with verifying the performance of all components, confirms the effectiveness of your design and assembly process.

Exploring Customization and Future Potential

This project highlights the flexibility and adaptability of the Raspberry Pi 5, showcasing its potential as a compact yet powerful computing platform. By combining off-the-shelf components with custom 3D-printed parts, you can create a system that is both functional and visually striking. The Mini-ITX Raspberry Pi 5 also opens the door to future innovations, such as the possibility of a Raspberry Pi with a native Mini-ITX form factor.

The potential for customization and expansion makes this project an exciting opportunity for technology enthusiasts. Whether you’re looking to build a unique desktop system or explore the limits of Raspberry Pi’s capabilities, this project offers a compelling starting point for creative and practical applications.

Media Credit: Explaining Computers



