Raspberry Pi 5 M.2 SSD HAT+ PCIe Gen 3 board launches for $9

Raspberry Pi users have a new solution to quickly adding solid-state drives (SSD) to their new powerful Pi 5 mini PCs. Waveshare has just released a new product that’s both affordable and efficient for those looking to enhance their Raspberry Pi 5 experience. The M.2 HAT+ board, priced at a mere $8.99, is a budget-friendly expansion that allows for the integration of M.2 NVMe drive support into Raspberry Pi projects. This is a significant development for enthusiasts who want to boost their device’s data transfer rates and overall performance without spending a lot of money.

The M.2 HAT+ board takes advantage of the Raspberry Pi 5's PCIe lane. This is a big deal because it's the first time a Raspberry Pi model has offered a user-accessible PCIe lane, opening up new possibilities for expansions and upgrades. With this board, users can now use compact and high-speed 2230 and 2242 format M.2 NVMe drives. Even more impressive is the ability to boot directly from these drives, which means faster start-up times and more efficient operation.

Waveshare’s new board is not just about performance; it’s also designed with the user in mind. It features a cooling cutout to help manage the heat generated by the M.2 drive, ensuring that the system remains stable even under heavy use. Additionally, the board doesn’t block access to the Raspberry Pi 5’s GPIO header, which is important for those who want to connect additional expansions. The package comes complete with all the necessary installation accessories, making it accessible for both novices and experienced users alike.

The introduction of the M.2 HAT+ board by Waveshare is a significant step forward for the Raspberry Pi community. It offers compatibility with the latest Raspberry Pi model and supports the popular M.2 NVMe drives. The ability to boot directly from these drives, combined with the board’s cost-effectiveness and user-friendly design, makes it an attractive option for anyone looking to upgrade their Raspberry Pi 5 without breaking the bank.



