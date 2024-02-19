Argon One V3 Raspberry Pi 5 case offers wealth of functionality

If you’re looking to enhance your Raspberry Pi 5 experience, the Argon One V3 case might just be what you need. This excellent Raspberry Pi 5 case is designed to boost your mini PC’s performance, ensuring it stays cool, runs efficiently, and connects easily to other devices. It’s a smart choice for anyone who wants to get the most out of their Raspberry Pi.

At the heart of the Argon One V3 is a sophisticated cooling system that keeps your Raspberry Pi 5 at the right temperature. It combines active and passive cooling methods, which means your device can handle more demanding tasks without getting too hot. This is crucial because an overheated device can slow down or even get damaged. With this case, you can push your Raspberry Pi further, knowing it’s well-protected against heat.

One of the standout features of the Argon One V3 case is its ability to turn the Raspberry Pi 5’s micro HDMI ports into full-size HDMI. This makes it much easier to connect your device to modern screens without needing extra adapters. It’s a simple change, but it makes setting up your Raspberry Pi much smoother and hassle-free.

Raspberry Pi 5 case

For those who need fast data transfer, the Argon One V3 case allows you to add an NVMe drive. This takes advantage of the Raspberry Pi 5’s new PCIe lanes, giving you quicker data transfer rates compared to using a micro SD card or USB storage. This means your system will be more responsive, which is great for tasks that require quick access to large amounts of data.

Power management is another area where the Argon One V3 case shines. It uses the RP2040 chip, which you might know from the Raspberry Pi Pico, to make sure your Raspberry Pi uses energy efficiently. This chip helps your device run smoothly, balancing high performance with energy savings.

Features summary :

Argon ONE V3 Case is now made compatible for Raspberry Pi 5 with upgraded features and all new black finish.

Better Active Cooling with the blower type PWM programmable 30mm fan. Repositioned within the case to be more quiet.

Improved Passive Cooling with the addition of heatsink on the power management chip of the Raspberry Pi 5 aside from its CPU, which both get hot during heavy use.

Better communication and power management with the Raspberry Pi 5 thru Raspberry Pi’s RP2040 chip, which controls the features and functions of the Argon ONE V3, like fan speed, power management state (e.g. boot manually or automatically after a power outage by simply setting the jumper pins inside the case) allowing you to use the Argon ONE however you see fit.

Power button located at the back can perform the following with the installation of a open sourced script allows for safe shutdown, reboot and forced shutdown

Cable management remains exquisite with two full-sized HDMI ports neatly placed at the back allows the Raspberry Pi 5 to use two monitors simultaneously

Sleek magnetic cover to the access port of the custom color coded GPIO Pins.

Built-in IR receiver allows the Argon ONE V3 to be easily usable with the Argon IR remote meaning the case now makes for an even better media player!

Enjoy using your audio accessories with the OPTIONAL 3.5mm audio jack via the internal DAC audio board upgrade (see separate listing)

For those who care about sound, the Argon One V3 case brings back the 3.5 mm audio jack to the Raspberry Pi 5. This lets you easily connect headphones or speakers, improving the audio capabilities of your device. The case also has thermal pads that help move heat away from important parts like the CPU. This keeps your Raspberry Pi running well, even when it’s working hard for a long time. You won’t have to worry about your device slowing down because it’s too hot.

When it comes to connecting other devices, the Argon One V3 case has you covered. It keeps the Raspberry Pi’s GPIO pins accessible and adds extra USB ports. This means you can hook up all sorts of peripherals and accessories, making the case a versatile choice for many different projects.

The Argon One V3 case isn’t just about function; it also has a sleek design. It looks good and is built to last, providing a sturdy home for your Raspberry Pi and any added NVMe drive. It’s a stylish and reliable choice for anyone who wants a case that both looks good and protects their device. You can also customize the software to control the fan in the case. This lets you adjust how it cools your Raspberry Pi 5, so you can make sure it’s always running at the right temperature, no matter what you’re doing.

Adding an NVMe drive to the Argon One V3 case can make a big difference in how fast your Raspberry Pi 5 starts up and loads applications. This can really improve how you use your device, making it faster and more enjoyable to work with.

Finally, the Argon One V3 case is priced at $49, which is a solid investment for anyone serious about enhancing their Raspberry Pi 5. With all the features it offers, the case provides a high-quality experience for users who want the best from their mini PC. Whether you’re working on complex projects or just want a more efficient setup, the Argon One V3 case is worth considering. The Argon One V3 is available to purchase from online retailers such as ThePiHut in the UK priced at £28. For more information on worldwide resellers jump over to the official Argon website.



