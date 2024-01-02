Pineberry HatDrive Raspberry Pi 5 M.2 NVMe SSD HAT for easy storage upgrades

Imagine giving your Raspberry Pi 5 a significant boost in speed and storage capacity. The M.2 HatDrive Bottom is an innovative accessory that can make this a reality. This PCI adapter board is designed to fit snugly under your Raspberry Pi 5, enabling you to connect an M.2 NVMe SSD. By doing so, you can experience faster data transfer speeds and an overall performance enhancement that will make your projects run more smoothly than ever before.

The M.2 HatDrive Bottom stands out from other models, like the Hat Drive Top, because it’s specifically built with SSD mounting in mind. This means it’s fully compatible with your existing cooling systems, ensuring your Raspberry Pi stays cool under pressure. It supports PCI Express connectivity, working with both PCIe 2.0 and 3.0 standards, to give you the fastest possible data transfer rates.

Raspberry Pi 5 SSD HAT storage

Getting your Hat Drive Bottom set up is straightforward. It includes a power input for the SSD and a ribbon cable that connects directly to your Raspberry Pi without any hassle. To integrate the new drive into your system, you’ll need to update the firmware and adjust the boot configuration. After cloning your system drive from a microSD card to the SSD, you’ll be ready to boot from the NVMe SSD, leaving the slower microSD speeds behind.

HatDrive Bottom specifications

Perfectly Crafted for Raspberry Pi 5: Specially dedicated to the latest Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer.

Expanded NVMe Drive Compatibility: Supports NVMe (M-key) drives in M.2 format sizes 2230, 2242, and 2280.

PCIe x1 Interface Support: Compatible with PCIe x1 interface in both Gen2 and Gen3 standards.

Dual LED Indicators: Equipped with 2 LEDs to indicate power supply voltage ("PWR") and M.2 disk activity ("ACT").

Enhanced Form Factor: PCB size of 90 x 56 mm, expanded by 5mm to accommodate the longer M.2 2280 slot, while remaining compatible with the original Raspberry Pi 5 dimensions.

Dedicated I2C EEPROM Memory: Fully compatible with HAT ID for advanced functionality and configuration.

Advanced Power Monitoring and Diagnostics: Continuous, real-time monitoring and diagnostic system for voltage, current, and power parameters via an I2C interface.

Compliant Power System with M.2 Standard: Integrated voltage regulator capable of delivering up to 3A for the 3.3V power rail, in line with the M.2 (NGFF) standard.

Easy M.2 Drive Installation: Quick installation for M.2 drives (sizes 2230, 2242, or 2280) using a dedicated metal bracket (custom CNC made).

Versatile M.2 Card Powering Options: Can power the M.2 card directly from the FPC PCIe ribbon (port providing at least 5W of continuous power) or through an optional 4-pin cable bundle for redundant power supply (up to 2A at 5V).

User-Friendly PCB Markings: Clearly marked PCB for ease of use.

Premium Quality Components: Built with high-quality electronic components and a robust 4-layer PCB.

Unique Market Positioning: A distinct BOTTOM variant, enabling the mounting of long SSDs in the 2280 format.

Complete Accessory Kit Included: Comes with a dedicated FPC PCIe ribbon, spacer pins, M2.5 screws, and a spacer pin for M.2 card mounting.

The M.2 HatDrive Bottom is a valuable addition for those looking to upgrade their Raspberry Pi 5’s storage capabilities. It supports a variety of M.2 NVMe SSD sizes, including 2280, 2242, and 2230, and ensures a reliable connection through its PCIe interface. Pineberry also make a HatDrive Top (NVMe 2230, 2242 GEN 3) for Raspberry Pi 5 priced at €20.

The installation process is designed with the user in mind, and once you’ve completed the necessary configurations, you’ll notice a significant leap in performance. Just keep in mind the accessibility of the microSD card slot when you install your Hat Drive. For more information, full specifications and purchasing options with prices available from €26 and worldwide shipping available jump over to the official Pineberry Pi website.



