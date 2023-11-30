Blender 4 free 3D animation software launches with a wealth of new features

If you fancy starting a career in 3D animation you might be interested to know that the latest Blender 3D animation software has launched this month and is now available to download as Blender 4.0. The latest iteration of the renowned free 3D animation software, bringing a host of new features and updates that promise to enhance the user experience and offer more creative freedom.

One of the most noticeable changes in Blender 4.0 is the introduction of the ‘Notch Design‘ and the new interface font ‘Inter‘. These updates have been implemented to improve the overall user interface, making it more intuitive and user-friendly. The sleek ‘notch design’ offers a modern aesthetic, while the ‘Inter’ font improves readability and enhances the overall look and feel of the software.

What’s new in Blender 4

Another significant addition is the ‘asset shelf’ in the 3D view. This feature allows users to quickly access and manage their assets, streamlining the workflow and boosting productivity. The ‘asset shelf’ is a welcome addition for both novice and experienced users, enhancing the ease of use and efficiency of the software.

Blender 4.0 also introduces a ‘canvas picker’ in paint modes. This new feature offers artists more control over their work, allowing them to easily select and manipulate their canvas. This update is expected to significantly improve the painting experience in Blender.

Wireframe enhancements

Changes have also been made to the wireframe settings in edit mode, providing users with more customization options. Additionally, more polycount info has been added to the object mode scene statistics, offering users a more detailed view of their work.

The outliner and node editors have received updates as well. These changes aim to improve the user interface and make it easier for users to navigate and manage their projects. The introduction of a ‘save incremental’ option in file saving is another user-friendly feature that ensures work is not lost and can be easily retrieved.

Blender user interface and themes

The themes and UI details in Blender 4.0 have also been updated, providing a more aesthetically pleasing and intuitive interface. A new snapping feature, ‘Snap base’, has been introduced in modeling, offering users more control over their work. Updates in sculpting and geometry nodes have been implemented, along with the introduction of new nodes and a faster curve to mesh node. These changes promise to enhance the 3D modeling experience in Blender 4.0.

The mesh of volume node and bone collections in armature have received updates, improving their functionality and ease of use. The animation editors and graph editor have also been updated, offering users more control and flexibility in their animations.

Blender 4.0 introduces new node editor features and updates in shaders, promising to enhance the rendering capabilities of the software. The introduction of light and shadow linking in Cycles, a new color transform ‘AGX’, and support for HDR monitor output in Mac, further enhance the software’s rendering capabilities. A new compositing filter node has been introduced, along with updates in the viewport compositor. These updates are expected to improve the compositing workflow in Blender.

The video sequence editor now includes a new retiming tool, providing users with more control over their video sequences. Lastly, changes have been made to the minimum OpenGL version requirement and support for certain GPUs and OS versions, ensuring that the software continues to be accessible and functional for a wide range of users.

Blender 4.0 represents a major leap for the free 3D animation software, offering a host of new features and updates that promise to enhance the user experience and offer more creative freedom. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced user, the changes in Blender 4.0 are sure to take your creativity to new heights. To learn more about all the new features you can expect to enjoy when you download and install Blender 4 jump over to the official website.



