Houdini 20 3D animation software teased ahead of tomorrow’s launch

Houdini, a 3D animation software application developed by SideFX, has been a game-changer in the realm of visual effects for film, television, and game development. Houdini’s procedural system is designed to empower artists to work freely, create multiple iterations, and share workflows. Houdini’s unique approach to visual effects and 3D animation has made it popular among major VFX companies like Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, DreamWorks Animation, Double Negative, ILM, MPC, Framestore, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Scanline VFX, Method Studios, and The Mill.

Houdini’s procedural system uses a flexible node-based workflow where every action is stored in a node. These nodes are then wired into networks to define a recipe that can be tweaked and repeated for unique results. This procedural nature allows for creative decisions to be made deep into production, with changes made to nodes cascading through the network to create unique results. This system allows artists to create more shots under tight deadlines while achieving feature film quality results.

Houdini 20 sneak peak

In addition to its procedural system, Houdini offers intuitive, artist-friendly tools for easy interactions. The viewport and shelf tools provide a user-friendly interface that caters to the needs of artists. Houdini’s nodes can be saved and pass information down the chain, further enhancing its procedural nature. This feature makes Houdini a versatile tool for creating complex reflections, animations, and particle systems.

Watch the video below for a sneak peak of what you can expect in the latest release of Houdini which is just around the corner, and will be officially launching tomorrow on October 26, 2023.

Houdini’s procedural node-based toolset allows designers, animators, and storytellers to create content that stimulates audiences using powerful and compelling visuals. It provides a powerful set of tools for creating and managing content used to populate digital worlds in Virtual and Augmented Reality. This makes Houdini a versatile tool for a variety of applications, including Film & TV, Game Development, Motion Graphics, and VR.

Houdini Engine

One of the key features of Houdini is the Houdini Engine’s deep integration into studio pipelines. The Houdini Engine supports the integration of Houdini within a larger studio pipeline, functioning as a plug-in to other applications and a non-graphical solution for batch processing and task distribution. This deep integration makes Houdini a seamless part of any studio’s workflow, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Houdini also features robust asset creation tools, allowing node networks to be encapsulated into custom nodes that are shareable. These custom nodes, known as Houdini Digital Assets, provide procedural solutions to pipelines and are easy to share. Houdini Engine allows these Digital Assets to be loaded into other 3D apps, with any parameters added to the asset available for editing and interactive manipulation. This feature facilitates the use of Houdini Digital Assets across different platforms, enhancing versatility and productivity.

The Houdini Engine also offers plug-ins for other 3D and game applications. These plug-ins bring a procedural node-based approach to other applications, allowing networks to be built and wrapped up into custom smart assets that can be shared and loaded directly into 3D apps or game editors. This feature makes Houdini a valuable tool for game developers, meeting the growing demand to build huge immersive worlds populated with vast amounts of content.

3D animation software

Houdini’s procedural system, node-based workflow, artist-friendly tools, deep integration into studio pipelines, and robust asset creation tools make it a powerful tool for artists and studios. Its versatility and efficiency have made it a favorite among top VFX companies and game developers. Whether it’s creating stunning visual effects for a blockbuster movie or developing immersive worlds for a game, Houdini offers a comprehensive solution to meet the needs of today’s digital content creators.



