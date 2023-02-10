How to improve Siri with ChatGPT and Open AI (Video)

Apple’s Siri needs some improvements, it is not as capable as some of the other voice-activated assistants that are available.

Open AI’s ChatGPT has been in the news a lot lately and it is becoming very popular, there is a way that you can use it to improve Siri and give Apple’s voice assistant a Pro mode.

The video below from Zollotech will guide you through what you need to do to turn Siri into Siri Pro using the Open AI technology and ChatGPT.

As we can see from the video this can be done on your iPhone using shortcuts, you will need to create an API key on Open AI. It appears to work well with Siri and makes the answers more comprehensive.

Instead of the normal answers you get from Siri, with many of them being links to web results, you get actual answers instead of web results.

This is pretty useful and gives you the option to use the standard version of Siri and also the Siri Elite or Siri Pro mode as well

Microsoft has already integrated the Open AI and ChatGPT technology into their Bing search engine, this is not an exclusive agreement, so we wonder if Apple may also be tempted to use the technology in the future as well.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





