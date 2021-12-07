Blender 3.0 open source 3D modelling and animation software launches

Blender 3.0 the highly anticipated next generation 3D modelling software is now available to download providing a free open source application for anyone to create both 2D and 3D content. The Blender Foundation has been working on the 3rd generation of Blender for some time and now the software cycles even faster than ever. The Cycles GPU kernels have been rewritten for better performance, rendering between 2x and 8x faster in real-world scenes and Blender 3.0 now features a more responsive viewport thanks to new display algorithms and scheduling systems.

Blender 3.0 features

Check out the video below to learn more about all the new Blender 3.0 features now available to use for free. Download Blender 3.0 by following the link below. “Free to Use. Free to Share. Free to Change. Free to Sell Your Work. Blender is Free Software.”

“What you create with Blender is your sole property. All your artwork – images or movie files – including the .blend files and other data files Blender can write, is free for you to use as you like. That means that Blender can be used commercially by artists, by studios to make animation films or VFX, by game artists to work on commercial games, by scientists for research, and by students in educational institutions. Blender’s GNU GPL license guarantees you this freedom. Nobody is ever permitted to take it away, in contrast to trial or “educational” versions of commercial software that will forbid your work in commercial situations.”

“The Blender Foundation (2002) is an independent public benefit organization with the purpose to provide a complete, free and open source 3D creation pipeline, managed by public projects on blender.org. Blender Foundation facilitates a public project on blender.org with the mission to get the world’s best 3D CG technology in the hands of artists as free/open source software.”

Sprite Fright – Blender Open Movie

“Blender Studio’s 13th open movie is an 80’s-inspired horror comedy, set in Britain: When a group of rowdy teenagers trek into an isolated forest, they discover peaceful mushroom creatures that turn out to be an unexpected force of nature.

Blender Studio is the creative part of the Blender HQ. A dedicated team of artists and developers challenge themselves with creative-technical targets to help Blender users and to drive Blender development forward. This happens in an open source production environment and by sharing everything they make in an open and free license.”

