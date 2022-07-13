Intel Open Source AI reference kits now available for free

Intel has this week announced the release of its first set of open source artificial intelligence reference kits specifically designed to make AI more accessible to organizations in on-prem, cloud and edge environments. The AI reference kits include AI model code, end-to-end machine learning pipeline instructions, libraries and Intel oneAPI components for cross-architecture performance.

The Intel Open Source AI reference kits are now available to download for free from the official Intel website and are also available via GitHub.

AI reference kits

“Innovation thrives in an open, democratized environment. The Intel accelerated open AI software ecosystem including optimized popular frameworks and Intel’s AI tools are built on the foundation of an open, standards-based, unified oneAPI programming model. These reference kits, built with components of Intel’s end-to-end AI software portfolio, will enable millions of developers and data scientists to introduce AI quickly and easily into their applications or boost their existing intelligent solutions.”

“AI workloads continue to grow and diversify with use cases in vision, speech, recommender systems and more. Intel’s AI reference kits, built in collaboration with Accenture, are designed to accelerate the adoption of AI across industries. They are open source, pre-built AI with meaningful enterprise contexts for both greenfield AI introduction and strategic changes to existing AI solutions.”

“As energy consumption continues to grow worldwide, power distribution assets in the field are expected to grow. This predictive analytics model was trained to help utilities deliver higher service reliability. It uses Intel-optimized XGBoost through the Intel oneAPI Data Analytics Library to model the health of utility poles with 34 attributes and more than 10 million data points. Data includes asset age, mechanical properties, geospatial data, inspections, manufacturer, prior repair and maintenance history, and outage records. The predictive asset maintenance model continuously learns as new data, like new pole manufacturer, outages and other changes in condition, are provided.”

Source : AI RKits

