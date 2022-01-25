Sulla robot companion and machine learning platform

Luft Systems based in San Francisco California have created a new companion robot and machine learning platform. Standing 4ft tall this is no small robot and features network object recognition, off-line chatting, area mapping and software that allows you to easily build your own applications depending on your needs. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $625 or £462 (depending on current exchange rates).

Machine learning robot

“We’ve designed the perfect mix between a compact body and a large enough physical presence to be practical and useful. Meet Sulla, standing over 4 feet tall, she’s able to preform practical and useful tasks around a home or workshop. All without an internet connection. Sulla is build with practicality in mind. Her size lets her turn on light switches, and more importantly naturally interact with humans. Not only is she tall, she’s also smart. Sulla comes pre-equipped with an AIML based chatbot, object recognition, face identification, motor feedback and over current protection, offline voice recognition and processing, area mapping, and more.”

If the Sulla crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Sulla robot and machine learning platform project checkout the promotional video below.

“You can train a new object manually by asking her to remember whatever she’s focused on, or let her learn new objects on her own while not interacting with people. This lets her automatically expand her knowledge base, and these items can be later used in your own software, or just given a name through showing her the object again, and then saying what you want it to be labeled as. Sulla is able to make a map of the room she is currently in, as well as save that map for later use. This lets Sulla know where she is at all times relative to her charging base, and more importantly lets you name rooms for later use. For example, you can tell her to goto the living room.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the robot and machine learning platform, jump over to the official Sulla crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals