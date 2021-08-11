Blender receives Omniverse USD support

Blender Foundation and NVIDIA have worked in close collaboration in this week the Blender 3D rendering and animation software has received support for Omniverse USD. On August 16th it will be available for download from the Omniverse Launcher, as well as Blender’s website and GitHub.

NVIDIA Omniverse offers creators a real-time simulation and collaboration platform for 3D production pipelines. The Blender 3.0 alpha USD branch includes additional USD import and export options, as well as Omniverse universal material mapper support, allowing seamless and lossless materials exchange between Blender and Omniverse. Check out the video below to learn more about importing and exporting USD in Blender.

“The USD support in the new release was developed by NVIDIA in close collaboration with Blender Foundation to bring the open standard to Blender artists. In addition, NVIDIA announced a Blender 3.0 alpha USD branch with additional features permitting integration with Omniverse.”

“Blender is OSS for 3D design and animation that provides a suite of tools supporting the entire 3D pipeline, from modeling and sculpting to animation, simulation, and rendering. Thousands of programmers from around the world contribute to the OSS. Today, Blender is an important part of the 3D ecosystem across disciplines and industries, downloaded over 14 million times in 2020. “

Download the NVIDIA Omniverse open beta today and get started with Blender 3.0 USD. All source code is available for the Blender 3.0 alpha USD branch, so organizations, developers, and studios can customize, build upon, and learn from the newest additions.

Source : NVIDIA : Blender

