NVIDIA Omniverse Platform now available to developers worldwide

As well as launching their new RTX A2000 GPU NVIDIA has also opened up to developers its new Omniverse Platform making the platform built for virtual collaboration and real-time physically accurate simulation available to developers worldwide. The Omniverse Platform has been created to provide developers with a suite of applications and tools to enhance pipelines enabling developers to plug into any layer of the platform stack. “Whether at the top level, utilizing prebuilt Omniverse apps; or the platform component level, so they can easily build custom extensions and tools to boost workflows” explains NVIDIA.

NVIDIA is hosting an Omniverse presentation for our inaugural User Group, an exclusive event hosted by Omniverse’s senior leadership on August 12, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. PDT. The event is open to all developers, researchers, creators, students, hobbyists, and other professionals using the platform.

“Complex creator, designer, and engineering visual workflows are transformed as users and teams connect major design tools, assets, and projects for collaborative iteration in a shared virtual space.Omniverse delivers scalable, true, real time ray tracing and path tracing. Achieve beautiful, physically accurate, and photorealistic visuals in real-time.”

“Build it once, render it anywhere. Stream NVIDIA RTX technology rendered photorealism to any of your devices. Share your work with ease and ensure that it’s presented as it should be. Bring together users and top industry 3D design tools in real time on a single, interactive platform. Workflows are simplified as updates, iterations, and changes are instantaneous with no need for data preparation.”

Source : NVIDIA

