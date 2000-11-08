NVIDIA RTX A2000 GPU offers real-time ray tracing in a small form factor

NVIDIA has launched its new RTX A2000 GPU, specifically designed to bring RTX technology to more professionals offering a small form factor that fits more desktops while still allowing the acceleration of artificial intelligence and ray tracing for design workflows. The new NVIDIA RTX A2000 is NVIDIA’s most compact compact, power-efficient GPU to date and is available in a wide-ranging of standard and smaller form factors perfect for workstations.

The NVIDIA RTX A2000 GPU is equipped with 6 GB of memory with error correction code (ECC) for improved reliability and accuracy and combines the latest-generation RT Cores, Tensor Cores and CUDA cores offering a powerful low-profile dual-slot GPU for professionals. “The RTX A2000 is designed for everyday workflows, so professionals can develop photorealistic renderings, build physically accurate simulations and use AI-accelerated tools. With it, artists can create beautiful 3D worlds, architects can design and virtually explore the next generation of smart buildings and homes, and engineers can create energy-efficient and autonomous vehicles that will drive us into the future.”

Features of the new NVIDIA RTX A2000 GPU soon to be available via NVIDIA’s global distribution partners sometime during October 2021 include:

– Second-Generation RT Cores: Real-time ray tracing for all professional workflows. Up to 5x the rendering performance from the previous generation with RTX on.

– Third-Generation Tensor Cores: Available in the GPU architecture to enable AI-augmented tools and applications.

– CUDA Cores: Up to 2x the FP32 throughput of the previous generation for significant increases in graphics and compute workloads.

– Up to 6GB of GPU Memory: Supports ECC memory, the first time that NVIDIA has enabled ECC memory in its 2000 series GPUs, for error-free computing.

– PCIe Gen 4: Double the throughput with more than 40 percent bandwidth improvement from the previous generation for accelerating data paths in and out of the GPU.

““The small form factor and low power usage of the NVIDIA RTX A2000 is extraordinary and ensures fitment in just about any existing workstation chassis,” said Ken Grothman, virtual design and construction manager at Gilbane Building Company.”

“Introducing RT Cores into the NVIDIA RTX A2000 has resulted in impressive rendering speedups for photorealistic visualization compared to the previous generation GPUs,” said Steven Blevins, director of Digital Practice at Cuhaci & Peterson.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by NVIDIA, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : NVIDIA

