After 25 year wait new Blade Runner game teased

The Blade Runner universe is expanding with a new addition, Blade Runner 2033 Labyrinth game. This exciting development was officially revealed in a trailer at the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023. The new Blade Runner game is set to take place in the year 2033, nestled between the timelines of the original film and its sequel, 2049.

The game’s setting is a dystopian Los Angeles, a city grappling with the aftermath of the Blackout. This event, a significant plot point in the Blade Runner universe, has left the city in a state of disarray and uncertainty. The game promises to delve into this turbulent period, providing players with a fresh perspective on the Blade Runner universe.

Labyrinth is the first title to be developed by Annapurna Interactive’s internal studio. The team is led by game director Chelsea Hash, who has an impressive portfolio that includes titles such as Solar Ash, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia Exhibition. With such a strong creative force at the helm, the game is expected to deliver a unique and immersive experience.

This game marks the first new Blade Runner game for PC and console in 25 years. Given the enduring popularity of the Blade Runner franchise, this is a significant milestone. The anticipation surrounding the game’s release is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to step back into the Blade Runner universe.

Storyline

While specific details about the gameplay and storyline are yet to be revealed, the trailer provides some tantalizing hints. The dystopian Los Angeles setting, combined with the game’s placement in the Blade Runner timeline, suggests that players will be able to explore new aspects of the Blade Runner universe. The game’s title, “Labyrinth”, also hints at a complex and intricate storyline.

The Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth game is set to be a significant addition to the Blade Runner franchise. With its intriguing setting, strong creative team, and the anticipation built by the reveal trailer, the game promises to be an exciting new chapter in the Blade Runner saga.

As we await further details and the game’s release, one thing is clear: the world of Blade Runner continues to captivate and expand, offering new narratives and experiences for fans to explore. As soon as more information is made available and trailers are released we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Steam : Annapurna Interactive



