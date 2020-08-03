Blade Runner inspired cocktail machine powered by a Raspberry Pi mini PC

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in a new cocktail machine inspired by the Blade Runner movie. Powered by a Raspberry Pi mini PC the cocktail machine has been created by Donald Bell for the Cocktail Robotics Grand Challenge. check out the video below to learn more and see the awesome cocktail machine in action.

“The year is 2040, and you could use a good drink. People say the best drinks are made in the off-world colonies, by robot bartenders programmed only to serve the elite. Lucky for you, one of those robot bartenders never made it off-world. If you can make it past its security system, you’ll be drinking like an outer space aristocrat.

That’s the concept behind the VK-01 off-world bartender, my Blade Runner-inspired cocktail machine. This machine was my second entry into the Cocktail Robotics Grand Challenge, an annual event in San Francisco where machines are judged on their ingenuity, popularity, and the quality of their drinks.

It’s one of my favorite events. It’s like a Maker Faire without the kids, where every exhibit dispenses alcohol. Sadly, this year it was canceled for COVID. But by the time I heard about the cancellation, I was too deep into this build to give up. I figured, at least it’ll make a good Instructable! So here we are.”

Source : Maker Project Lab : Adafruit : Donald Bell

