ASYNC H7 electric bike with removable battery, 790w motor and more

The ASYNC H7 electric bike has recently launched by Indiegogo offering a combination of advanced technology with a sleek, stylish design. Crafted from carbon fiber, the H7’s frame is both rugged and elegant, offering a unique blend of lightness and strength. This ensures an agile and reliable ride, whether you’re navigating city streets or country roads.

The carbon frame of the H7 is not just about aesthetics or durability. It also boasts vibration-dampening qualities that contribute to a smooth ride. This means you can glide effortlessly on the road, easily maneuvering through traffic and around curves. The H7’s frame is more than just a structural component; it’s a key part of the bike’s overall performance and ride quality.

Value early bird pledges are now available for the artful project from roughly $2999 or £2450 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the established retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

High speed electric motor

Powering the ASYNC H7 electric bike is a 960Wh removable battery, equipped with advanced Battery Management System (BMS) and Battery Health System (BHS) technology. This ensures optimal performance and safety, while also providing a remarkable maximum range of 125 miles. Whether you’re commuting to work or embarking on a long-distance adventure, the H7 has you covered.

The H7’s performance is further enhanced by a finely tuned 500W mid-drive motor. This motor responds to your every input, whether it’s shifting gears, braking, or steering, creating a seamless riding experience. It’s as if your mind and body are naturally aligned with the bike, allowing you to stay comfortable and in control, even on rough surfaces and steep descents.

Power modes

The ASYNC H7 electric bike also offers impressive torque, with 130NM available when starting your bike or climbing steep hills. This is equivalent to a 1500w hub motor, providing high power efficiency and a longer range. The bike’s design ensures a low center of gravity and no extra weight added on the wheels, resulting in the best handling experiences.

If the ASYNC H7 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the ASYNC H7 electric bike project evaluate the promotional video below.

But the H7 is not just about performance and design. It also incorporates an intelligent riding system that includes features like Find My Bike & Vehicle Alarm, Cycling Data & Record, Digital Key & Auto Unlock, and more. By connecting the bike to your phone, you can unlock a host of intelligent features that enhance your riding experience.

Companion application

With the H7’s GPS tracking, you can locate your bike at all times, whether near or far. If the vehicle topples or moves abnormally, you will be notified immediately. You can also check real-time cycling data, including speed, mode, remaining battery, and more. Each trip’s riding information is recorded for you to revisit later.

Removable battery

The ASYNC H7 electric bike also eliminates the hassle of searching for your key in your bag. With a simple tap in the application, you can unlock your bike and start your ride. This is just one of the many ways the H7 is designed to make your riding experience as convenient and enjoyable as possible.

The ASYNC H7 electric bike is a sophisticated blend of advanced technology, sleek design, and high performance. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or a beginner, the H7 offers a riding experience that is both exhilarating and comfortable. It’s not just a bike; it’s a smart, stylish, and powerful companion for your journeys.

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the electric bike, jump over to the official ASYNC H7 crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



