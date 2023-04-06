FUELL Flluid long range electric bike 350km 45km/h top speed

The Flluid-3 is a long range electric bike with a single 1,000W battery capable of providing riders with a range of up to 110 mi (180 km) and the same speeds from 20mph (US) / 25 km/h (EU) to 28mph (45 km/h). It has a step-through design for easy mounting and dismounting. Flluid-3 is perfect for your everyday commute, with all the same impressive features as its ultra-long range counterpart.

If you are looking for even further range then the Flluid-2 might suit and features two batteries providing a 2,000W capacity for a range up to 225mi (350 km), with assisted speeds ranging from 20mph (US) / 25km/h (EU) up to 28mph (45 km/h) depending on model and market destination. And when you finally do run out of battery, you can charge it back up blazing fast: 80% in just 4 hours, and 100% in 6 hours!

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $3,699 or £2,969 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“FUELL Flluid is more than just an e-bike. It’s a revolution in transportation that combines high performance with style and sustainability. Under the guidance of its CTO Erik Buell, the FUELL team has created a new way to move around cities and embrace electric two-wheelers. Our first e-bike, the FUELL Flluid-1, was an instant hit with 4000+ sales worldwide. And now, we’re excited to introduce our next generation of powerful and stylish e-bikes — with the longest range in the world, extreme performance, and the revolutionary automatic shifting Valeo Cyclee Mid Drive Unit that will forever change the way you ride. So get ready to zip through traffic in style and ride further than ever before.”

Long range electric bike

“Flluid e-bikes are engineered under the guidance of the legendary Erik Buell, who has made significant contributions in the world of two-wheeled vehicles. As founder of the Buell Motorcycle Company and former Harley-Davidson engineer, Erik Buell has created some of the most innovative and usable motorcycles. With the first-generation FUELL Flluid, he proved equally capable in creating an e-bike that exceeds expectations. His unparalleled expertise in two-wheeler engineering allows for the Flluid range to shine in the saturated world of e-bikes.”

If the FUELL Flluid campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the FUELL Flluid long range electric bike project review the promotional video below.

“Unlock a whole new world of two-wheeled exploration with the ultra-long range Flluid-2. Two batteries totaling an impressive 2000W capacity for a range up to 225mi (350 km), with assisted speeds ranging from 20mph (US) / 25km/h (EU) up to 28mph (45 km/h) depending on model and market destination. Flluid-2 is designed to take your electric cycling experience further than ever.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the long range electric bike, jump over to the official FUELL Flluid crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals