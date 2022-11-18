New FUELL Fllow electric bike 85mph top speed and 150 mile range

If you are searching for a mode of electric transport, specifically with two wheels. You might be interested to know that FUELL is launching a new electric bike in the form of Fllow and staring a pre-order campaign for for the unique bike via the PreLaunch.com website. Priced at $11,995 the Fllow features a 10Kwh battery, together with an innovative wheel motor with a power of 47hp (optional 15hp), a highway-capable top speed of 85mph or 140 kmh, and a high voltage architecture with a less than 30 min charging time.

Fllow offers riders a range of at least 150 miles or 240 km and is equipped with a Axially Integrated Transverse Flux motor uniquely integrated into the rear wheel – very high torque from 0 rpm up, and lightweight (patent pending). Together with a battery pack integrated into chassis and structurally forms a major part of chassis (patent pending).

“Fllow is the result of a convergence of ideas on how to create urban mobility solutions utilizing the best application for electric powertrains (low speeds, rapid acceleration, zero-emission, zero noise, short distances, denser charging infrastructures) and integrating technology for safety and connectivity.”

FUELL electric bike

“FUELL’s vision is to put freedom, technology, and emotion back into urban travel by offering riders something different, innovative, upgradeable, and attractive. Fllow is the brainchild of Erik Buell, our legendary CTO, and of our engineering team. “

“Amazing torque, large urban range, integrated fast charge: Fllow was designed for the urban rider’s needs. Practicality, with storage for a bag and a full-face helmet. Low center of gravity making it feels extremely light and easy to ride. There is even a 15hp version to meet reduced licensing requirements.”

For more details, full specifications, and the ability to pre-order your very own FUELL electric bike jump over to the official pre-order campaign page by following the link below.

Source : FUELL





