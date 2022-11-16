PikaBoost transform your bike into an electric bike

If you would like to transform your standard bike into an electric bike with the minimal amount of fuss and installation. You might be interested in a new tool free electric bike conversion kit in the form of PikaBoost. Designed to provide an affordable alternative to electric bikes and allowing you to use your existing bike rather than purchase all new. The environmentally friendly, alternative features, battery regeneration, technology and more.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovatory project from roughly $300 or £255 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The PikaBoost eBike Converter offers tool-free installation, intelligent assistance, and healthy cycling – at a reasonable price. Having a controller, motorized hub and battery pack (so-called eBike conversion kit) assembled on your bike, you can turn your old bike into an electric bike for rough terrain and a smoother ride, thus reducing stress on your joints.”

Electric bike conversion kit

With the assumption that the PikaBoost crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the PikaBoost electric bike conversion kit project review the promotional video below.

“Unfortunately, the e-bike conversion kits on the market are insanely expensive and overpriced, and the installation process is complex. If someday you want to feel the cycling experience of riding a regular bike again, the best way is to buy one more regular bike. We exerted ourselves to develop a better solution, and here comes the PikaBoost. Tool-free installation, intelligent assistance for a healthy ride, and can be sold at a fair and honest price.”

“PikaBoost uses an all-in-one design of battery, motor and controller to ensure the neatest and simplest installation. As such you can quickly mount it between the seat post and the rear wheel with no tools. This also means you can easily switch PikaBoost from one bike to another. It makes it way easier to use PikaBoost on road, shared and rental bikes.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the electric bike conversion kit, jump over to the official PikaBoost crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





