Toyota zero emission buses being trialed in the UK

Toyota has announced that its zero emission buses are being trialed in the UK, the buses are being tested out in and around the Peak District National Park as part of a new trial.

The trial will take place for two weeks from the 16th of September and the buses will be used to transport visitors to the area around.

Toyota is supporting a pioneering new tourist transportation trial at one of the UK’s most popular visitor destinations, providing zero emission vehicles to link locations in and around the Peak District National Park.

Toyota battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric buses are being used in the programme which is exploring the practicality of alternatives to fossil fuels and gathering feedback on the customer experience.

The two-week trial will run until 16 September and is led by Gateway at PEAK, a 300-acre tourism resort that is being developed on a regeneration site on the park’s eastern boundary. It is using Toyota models and technologies that are commercially available today: the vehicles – the e.City Gold and H2.City Gold – are manufactured by Toyota’s European partner CaetanoBus and are already in service worldwide.

