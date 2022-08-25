2023 Toyota Corolla available in the UK from 29,610

The new 2023 Toyota Corolla is now available to order in the UK the car starts at £29,610 on the road and it will be available from the 1st of September.

There are a number of different models available with various engine options and the top model costs £36,260.

Order books are now open at Toyota retailers for the new 2023 Toyota Corolla, online orders will also be available from 1 September. The British-built range of hatchbacks and Touring Sports wagons benefits from significant upgrades to its self-charging full hybrid electric powertrains, a new multimedia system with additional functions and improved usability, an expanded portfolio of safety and driver assistance features and new styling details inside and out.

Toyota’s latest digital and multimedia systems are designed for an easier, more intuitive user experience and future-proofed so that new features and upgrades can be provided via seamless over-the-air updates.

The Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system has 10.5-inch multimedia display with high-definition graphics and an anti-glare screen. Cars come with an inclusive four years’ subscription to Toyota Smart Connect, giving access to “always on” cloud navigation and real-time traffic and journey information.

