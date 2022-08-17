Toyota Yaris hybrid GR Sport unveiled

Toyota has unveiled a new version of their Yaris hybrid, the Toyota Yaris hybrid GR Sport and the car gets a number of upgrades over the standard model.

The new Toyota Yaris hybrid GR Sport comes with 18-inch 10-spoke machines alloy wheels and it gets a range of styling upgrades.

The performance theme also introduces a new T-shaped rear diffuser, black door mouldings and door mirror casings and a slim red insert spanning the tailgate between the rear combination lights. As a finishing touch, there are Gazoo Racing badges on the front bumper and tailgate.

The GR Sport can be specified with optional bi-tone paintwork, including an exclusive combination of Ash Grey bodywork with an Eclipse black roof.

In the cabin there are sports front seats featuring the GR logo on the headrests and black fabric upholstery with red contrast stitching. The logo is also on the starter button and the three-spoke steering wheel. Both the steering wheel and shift lever are leather-wrapped with red stitching.

Other standard features include dual-zone automatic air conditioning, eight-inch multimedia system, six speaker audio system and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

You can find out more details about the new Toyota Yaris hybrid GR Sport over at Toyota at the link below. Prices for the car start at £24,420.

Source Toyota

