ASYNC A1 electric bike 35mph top speed 150 range from $1,799

A new belt driven electric bike has launched via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website this month in the form of the ASYNC A1. Equipped with monoshock rear suspension capable of absorbing road vibrations more efficiently, the electric bike has a top speed of over 35 mph and a range of up to 150 miles thanks to its 1200 Watt motor. Equipped with removable batteries the electric bike can be used in the city or country and offers an intelligent smart ride that is not only quiet but clean and sturdy. Early bird pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

Battery specifications : A1 PRO: battery capacity of 1920 WH (48V/40AH) providing a range of 80~150 miles * or A1 STANDARD: battery capacity of 960 WH (48V/20AH) ride 40~75 miles.

*The actual range would depend on many external factors, including (but not limited to) mode, temperature, road conditions, and weight load.

“Get the thrill of riding with the A1’s top-of-the-line motor which delivers power, torque and range to suit every biking occasion. The inverted fork suspension provides you with more responsive handling while delivering better compression and rebound dampening. It is adjustable so you can make it work perfectly for you.”

“If you want the battery to do even more, we have an expansion kit available for purchase. This allows the battery to be fast charged while also providing you with a portable power station. It can supply electricity to your electronic devices and a wide range of home appliances such as projector, coffee machine, small fridge, etc.”

Assuming that the ASYNC A1 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the ASYNC A1 electric bike project play the promotional video below.

“The four-piston system offers a superior braking experience for e-bike riders seeking maximum control and durability. The rotors, 203 mm and 180 mm in diameter, provide greater stopping power, improved heat dissipation and added safety. The monoshock absorbs road vibrations more effectively , increasing riding stability and comfort. It is safely located within the integrated frame, preventing wear and tear resulting from rain and dirt exposure.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the electric bike, jump over to the official ASYNC A1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

